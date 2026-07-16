Sta. Cruz fish port eyed completion in November

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) revealed that the Sta. Cruz Municipal Fish Port in Barangay Bato is set to be finished by November 18, 2026.

The project costs about P93.75 million and started construction on July 27, 2025. Apart from the port, the project includes the construction of the Main Market Hall, Ice Stall, Food Hub, Administration Office with Public Toilets and Guard House, and Access Roads.

The port is being implemented by the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) under a Design and Build (DB) scheme and is funded through the FY 2025 National Government Subsidy.

Construction of the port covers the detailed engineering design, site development, embankment and slope protection, concrete paving, and the installation of water, drainage, and power utilities.

“Once completed, the modern facility will centralize fish unloading and trading activities, significantly improve post-harvest handling, and provide local fisherfolk with enhanced market access,” DA-Davao said on July 14, 2026.

Construction, undertaken by Summit Meridien Construction Group, Inc., began on July 27, 2025. The recent inspection highlighted substantial progress on the site, which remains on track for its target completion date of November 18, 2026.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. conducted a site inspection of the project and cited how the construction of the port is a significant step in the government’s thrust to modernize fisheries infrastructure.

Earlier, Laurel conducted a site inspection of the P132.18-million Malalag Municipal Fish Port project in Davao del Sur, which is set to be finished by February 12, 2027.

The fish port, located in Barangay Baybay, Malalag, aims to improve fish handling and trading operations while creating better market access and income opportunities for fisherfolk in Davao del Sur and neighboring fishing communities.

According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Davao Region (BFAR-Davao), the region had about 85,552 registered fisherfolk under the Fisherfolk Registration System as of March 14, 2024. RGP