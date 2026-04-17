Sta. Cruz initiates programs, measures to cushion crisis

THE local government unit (LGU) of Sta. Cruz, province of Davao del Sur, has rolled out a series of subsidy programs and energy-saving measures to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs, as officials respond to the national energy emergency, particularly triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

During a press conference with Davao-based media on April 16, 2026, municipal officials outlined coordinated actions aligned with directives from Malacañang and national agencies, emphasizing that the crisis requires both immediate intervention and long-term planning.

Mayor Jose Nelson “Tata” Sala Sr. assured residents that the municipality is mobilizing its resources to protect vulnerable sectors and stabilize local conditions.

Among the key measures is the integration of a ₱50 million mid-term subsidy program into the municipality’s Annual Investment Plan, aimed at supporting sectors most affected by surging fuel prices.

In addition, the Local Finance Committee has been directed to fast-track a ₱15 to 20 million supplemental budget to allow the immediate rollout of relief assistance.

Sala said these funds will prioritize transport groups, fisherfolk, farmers, and low-income households, which have been hit hardest by rising fuel and commodity prices.

Energy-saving protocols in government

To reduce operational costs, the municipal government has ordered all offices to cut fuel and electricity consumption by 10 to 20 percent through stricter conservation practices.

Municipal Vice Mayor Lawyer Charlotte F. Gallego clarified that the reduction will be achieved through internal efficiency measures rather than drastic changes such as a four-day workweek.

“One of its main features is the reduction of fuel and electricity consumption, and how will the LGU do that? We have several practices and mechanisms that will somehow ensure na ma-reduce ang aming fuel, electricity, and even other kinds of resources,” she said.

“Again, we are anticipating that we will be supplementing the budget puhon. So we have imposed the regulated use of electrical equipment in offices. We are also imposing that the last person at the end of duty dapat mag-check ug magpalong kung naa pay nabilin nga nag-andar. As we travel and use vehicles, we have a policy on the use of virtual meetings and settings,” the official added.

Monitoring prices, preventing abuse

The LGU has also strengthened regulatory mechanisms to prevent profiteering and ensure sufficient fuel supply. An ad hoc monitoring and inspection team has been created to regularly check fuel stations for compliance with pricing and anti-hoarding rules, in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE).

At the same time, the Local Price Coordinating Council has been activated to guard against unjustified increases in basic commodities, working alongside the Department of Trade and Industry.

Officials stressed that these steps are meant to ensure that the crisis is not exploited at the expense of consumers.

Transport sector prioritized

Local authorities acknowledged that the transportation sector was the first to feel the impact of rising fuel prices, prompting the LGU to prioritize assistance for drivers and operators.

Gallego noted that fuel prices surged sharply following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, with increases exceeding 50 percent in some cases. Even before the national government formally declared a state of energy emergency, the mayor had already initiated discussions with transport groups to identify possible interventions.

She explained that rising fuel costs have a cascading effect on the local economy, driving up the prices of goods and placing an additional burden on commuters.

To address this, the LGU identified available funds that can be quickly released as financial aid, on the condition that transport groups refrain from imposing arbitrary fare hikes.

Pending discussions on a new fare ordinance, Gallego pointed out that the municipality’s existing fare structure dates back to 2008 and is no longer reflective of current economic conditions. However, any fare adjustment must go through proper legislative processes to avoid disadvantaging commuters.

Support for agriculture and fisheries

The agriculture and fisheries sectors are also receiving targeted assistance.

Municipal Agriculturist Gina D. Fueconcillo said the LGU has allocated around ₱1.5 million from its disaster risk reduction funds to support fisherfolk who rely on motorized boats and are directly affected by high fuel costs.

Additional interventions are being prepared for farmers, including agricultural support programs funded through local resources.

Whole-of-community response

Officials emphasized that addressing the energy crisis requires a collective effort involving government employees, private stakeholders, and affected sectors.

They acknowledged that the situation was not anticipated in the municipality’s 2026 plans, but stressed that local leadership has adapted quickly to respond to emerging challenges.

Despite uncertainties on how long the crisis will persist, the LGU expressed confidence in its ability to manage the situation through coordinated action, fiscal intervention, and community cooperation.

“While the national energy emergency presents undeniable challenges, Santa Cruz stands firm and resilient,” Sala said, underscoring the role of local governance in mitigating the impact of global disruptions. DEF