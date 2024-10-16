Sta. Maria mayor asks uploaders to delete videos of ‘minor’ dancing

According to Bautista, it is very easy to track down those who uploaded the video on social media since technology is already advanced nowadays. The police's Cybercrime Unit can assist with incidents like this.

“Sa mga nag-share sa video, mamalihog ko nga ipang-delete ninyo ang inyuhang shared nga posts, dali ra kay mo pangitaon sa Facebook ug magkinaunsa man (To those who shared the video, I kindly ask you to delete your shared posts. It is easy to find you on Facebook, and we will take necessary actions),” part of the mayor’s Facebook post stated, published on Monday morning, October 16, 2024.

Earlier, the video was described as indecent, showing a woman sweeping her clothes and exposing her chest part while dancing, surrounded by few people celebrating the event.

Meanwhile, the original uploader had already deleted the video.

Bautista added that he would launch an investigation into the incident and hold the organizers accountable, as the woman was reportedly a minor.

“Paningkamutan nako, kauban sa MSWD, PNP ug DILG nga manubag ang angayan manubag. From officials to organizers, isa-isahon ta mo (I will strive, along with the MSWD, PNP, and DILG, to ensure that those responsible will be held accountable for this. From officials to organizers, we will look into each one of you),” Bautista stated.

It was noted that there were many performances in the town for the Araw ng Barangay Poblacion on October 15, 2024. JPC