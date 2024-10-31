Starbucks Philippines unveils 2025 Starbucks Traditions Collection

THE holiday season has officially arrived at Starbucks Philippines with the unveiling of the highly anticipated 2025 Starbucks Traditions Collection, inviting customers to "Sip, Celebrate, and Repeat." Featuring five exclusive pieces, the collection can be yours with just 17 stickers—making it easier than ever for customers to join this yearly tradition.

Sable Planner and Pouch

Organized elegance awaits with the 2025 Sable Planner and Pouch. This sophisticated set features a luxurious leather cover in a rich sable hue, paired with a sleek rose gold pen. A matching leather pouch offers convenient storage for the pen and other essentials, allowing you to conquer your schedule with style. Thoughtfully designed, the planner is the perfect companion for mapping out the year ahead—blending practicality with refined aesthetics for a truly elevated experience.

Vibrant Turquoise and Indigo Cold Cups

For those who prefer their beverages chilled, Starbucks presents the Turquoise and Indigo Cold Cups. These generously sized 24 fl oz cups are designed to keep your iced coffees, teas, and other refreshing drinks perfectly cool on the go. The vibrant turquoise and deep indigo hues add a touch of personality to everyday hydration, making these cold cups the ultimate statement accessory for staying refreshed in style –in any activity you do.

Sleek Turquoise and Indigo Tumblers

Experience on-the-go convenience without compromising on style with the Starbucks Turquoise and Indigo Tumblers. These sleek 16.5 fl oz flasks are crafted with a leak-proof design, ensuring your drinks stay securely contained while on the move. Available in vibrant turquoise and a sophisticated indigo gloss, these tumblers are the perfect blend of practicality and eye-catching design, making them an essential companion for daily adventures.

From November 2, 2024, to January 2, 2025, earn an e-sticker with each purchase of a Tall, Grande, or Venti handcrafted beverage. Simply opt in with an e-Promo Card through the Starbucks PH App to track your progress, and redeem a reward of your choice after collecting 17 stickers. For online shoppers, Starbucks Rewards members with a linked Lazada Philippines account can also redeem a Starbucks Traditions reward in the Starbucks PH App with every P7,000 single-receipt purchase.

Now in its 22nd year, this tradition embodies the spirit of Starbucks, blending our passion for coffee and art. Each piece in this collection is crafted to elevate everyday moments and inspire connections that last beyond the season.

Visit your nearest store or explore the full collection online. Download the Starbucks PH App, opt-in, then sip, celebrate, and repeat! For more information on Starbucks Philippines’ initiatives, visit starbucks.ph/stories and follow Starbucks Philippines on their social media pages: Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok. PR