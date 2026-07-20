State bank expands ATM fraud insurance for clients

THE program offers affordable coverage against ATM theft, card skimming, forced withdrawals, and other fraudulent transactions.

As part of its efforts to strengthen account security, Landbank is expanding the rollout of ATM Protect, an insurance program developed with Cocogen Insurance Inc. (Cocogen) that provides affordable coverage against ATM and over-the-counter withdrawal robbery and other fraudulent transactions.

Launched in September 2025, the program protects deposit account holders from risks such as forced withdrawals, card skimming, ATM tampering, and other fraudulent transactions across physical and digital channels, giving ATM and passbook account holders added financial protection.

"At Landbank, we recognize that even small, unexpected losses can significantly affect our clients, especially those who rely on their savings for day-to-day expenses. Through ATM Protect, we are making financial security more accessible—offering accountholders a practical and affordable way to safeguard their finances," said Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

ATM and passbook savings account holders can choose from three annual plans costing ₱180, ₱360, and ₱540.

Each plan covers cash lost through fraudulent transactions and protects against ATM and over-the-counter robbery. Benefits also include accidental death, hospital indemnity, mobile device loss, document replacement, and identity theft restoration, with higher-tier plans offering greater coverage.

Policyholders also receive 24/7 worldwide coverage and access to Cocogen's emergency hotline for medical and legal referrals, emergency assistance, and claims support.

Coverage extends to transactions made by the account holder, including those conducted by authorized immediate family members.

Clients may enroll by completing an application form available through QR codes and digital brochures at any Landbank branch or through its online channels. Premiums may be paid through the Landbank Mobile Banking App, iAccess, or over the counter. Applicants must submit the completed form and proof of payment to Cocogen to complete enrollment.

The bank said its partnership with Cocogen aims to expand access to affordable insurance products and provide customers with added protection against everyday financial risks. PR