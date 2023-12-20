The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Caraga, Davao Oriental has declared a state of calamity as all 17 barangays reel from severe flooding due to Tropical Depression (TD) Kabayan hitting the province's eastern regions.

Government data revealed six severely affected barangays, displacing 3,334 families to evacuation centers, with one reported injury.

Assessment by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) estimated damages at approximately P50 million, mainly in agriculture and infrastructure.

Critical bridges in Barangays Lamiawan and Palma Gil leading to isolated areas like Barangay Pichon collapsed, hampering vital aid and transport services.

The steel and hanging bridge in Lamiawan, vital for Mandaya communities, suffered damage, while another bridge connecting Palma Gil to Pichon collapsed amid intense flooding.

In the heart of Barangay Pichon, over 14 homes and establishments suffered damage, impacting 32 families due to landslides.

Despite ongoing floods, Municipal Information Officer (MIO) Rey Englisa reassured that major rivers and tributaries remain at safe levels.

Originally a Tropical Storm (TS), TD Kabayan made landfall in Barangay Concepcion, Manay, Davao Oriental at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 18, downgrading to a low-pressure area (LPA) by 2:30 p.m. while crossing Mindanao.

Though tropical cyclone wind signals were raised, the LPA is expected to persist for the next 48 hours.

Kabayan is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday morning, approximately 205 km south-southeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan. DEF