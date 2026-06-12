State of calamity in Sarangani amid rising quake death toll

THE provincial government of Sarangani, home to the epicenter of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao on June 8, has placed the entire province under a state of calamity as the death toll climbed to 20 and thousands of residents continue to grapple with the disaster's aftermath.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the declaration during a special session on June 10 following the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), allowing local authorities to immediately mobilize emergency resources and accelerate response and recovery efforts in affected communities.

Provincial legislators also passed a separate resolution authorizing Governor Rogelio D. Pacquiao to receive donations intended for relief, rehabilitation, and recovery programs.

“The declaration of a state of calamity enables the Provincial Government to immediately access and utilize available disaster response and recovery funds, including the Quick Response Fund,” the Provincial Information Office said in a statement.

The earthquake, whose epicenter was located offshore near Maasim, Sarangani, caused widespread destruction across the province, triggering landslides, damaging homes and infrastructure, and displacing thousands of residents.

According to the latest PDRRMC consolidated report released on June 11, Sarangani recorded 20 confirmed fatalities, 150 injuries, and 12 individuals who remain missing.

Most of the deaths were linked to landslides that struck several upland communities. Twelve fatalities were recorded in the barangays of Tango, E. Alegado, Tapon, New Aklan, Pangyan, Kapatan, and Calpidong. The remaining eight deaths were reported in Daan Suyan, Poblacion, Lun Padidu, Sapu Masla, and Tuyan, where victims were reportedly swept away by floodwaters, struck by rolling boulders, buried under debris, or killed in landslides triggered by the powerful tremor.

The disaster has affected 31,053 families across Sarangani. While many residents have begun returning to their communities, at least 776 families remain housed in evacuation centers as authorities continue damage assessments and monitor the stability of affected areas.

The province also reported extensive destruction to residential structures, with 7,892 houses damaged. Of these, 1,524 were completely destroyed while 6,368 sustained partial damage.

In response to the continuing emergency, Governor Pacquiao extended the implementation of emergency protocols, safety inspections, work adjustments, and the suspension of face-to-face classes under Executive Order No. 33, Series of 2026, until June 17.

“This extension is in view of the provincial declaration of a state of calamity and the ongoing disaster response operations,” Pacquiao said, adding that provincial authorities continue to closely monitor seismic activity and related hazards.

The devastation in Sarangani forms part of a broader humanitarian crisis unfolding across Mindanao.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) report released as of June 11 reports that the earthquake affected 349 barangays across Regions 9 or the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen Region, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The report estimated that 84,943 families, or 388,557 individuals, have been affected by the disaster. Displacement remains a major concern, with 9,028 people from 2,109 families staying in 25 evacuation centers, while another 30,265 individuals from 7,480 families are temporarily sheltered with relatives and friends outside evacuation facilities.

Across the affected regions, the earthquake damaged 18,614 houses, including 3,330 that were totally destroyed and 15,284 that sustained partial damage.

DSWD said it has already provided more than P28.52 million worth of humanitarian assistance to affected communities. The agency also reported having P5.16 billion worth of available relief resources, including P755.06 million in Quick Response Funds and P4.41 billion worth of food and non-food items, to support continuing response and recovery operations. DEF