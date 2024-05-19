State of media in the Philippines

State of media

According to Melinda Quintos de Jesus, CMFR executive director, from July 1, 2022 to April 30, 2024, the period of the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., 135 incidents of attacks and threats have been reported.

A huge portion is about intimidation with 75 cases, followed by cyber attacks with 15, assault and harassment with 15, cyber libel and death threats both logged eight, censorship (seven), arrests (five), killings (three), and shooting incidents (one).

The majority of these cases are reported in Metro Manila.

CMFR said the majority of the “perpetrators” of these cases are state agents, including military and police, national government, local government, and even foreign governments.

One of these cases is that of journalist MacArthur Amora of Mati City, who is facing a libel complaint filed against him by Davao Oriental Rep. Joel Mayo Z. Almario on March 11, 2022, at the Mati City Prosecutor's Office.

According to Almario's complaint, Amora attacked him on the latter's radio program "Ratsada" on February 16 on the alleged "kickbacks" in the P1.6-billion Coastal Road project of the city.

In a statement from the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Amora reported that he experienced intimidation from radio announcers affiliated with the lawmaker.

"Knowing the sources of threat and attack and understanding the means of perpetration is half the battle... these cases must be tracked and reported so everyone knows how their effects can be mitigated and what we as a community can do in order to encourage a societal or national approach," de Jesus said during the 1st Philippine Media Safety Summit at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City on May 2, 2024.

Risks faced by journalists

Prof. Nymia Pimentel Simbulan, chairperson of the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates and executive director of the Philippine Human Rights Information Center, said that journalists in the country continue to experience hazards such as physical attacks, red-tagging, harassment (including the filing of trumped-up charges such as libel), state surveillance and monitoring of social media accounts, defamation and smear campaigns, state censorship of journalistic work, pressure on self-censorship and watering down, and trauma and anxiety.

Journalists in the country also experience risks of illegal arrest and detention, imprisonment, acts of violence such as physical and mental torture, extrajudicial killing or assassinations or attempts, and loss of livelihood and shutdown of media organizations.

Simbulan said the past decades have given rise to new threats and challenges to the freedom of expression and the safety of journalists.

These include digital surveillance, online violence, and cybercrimes, particularly on women journalists; increasing prevalence of disinformation and hate speech; misuse of digital platforms; the role of internet companies in mediating freedom of expression and journalists' safety; use of strategic lawsuits against public participation; and growing need to provide emergency assistance to journalists in conflict and non-conflict settings.

"Journalists, like other ordinary citizens, must be able to possess, enjoy, and exercise their rights in order to: live in dignity; grow and develop as human beings; freely make choices and decisions; enhance their skills, talents, and potentials; and pursue their mandates through the practice of their profession in an environment free from fear, anxiety, and constraints," Simbulan said.

She said there is a need to strengthen linkages, networking, and collaboration of journalists and media organizations with human rights groups, alliances, and formations.

Also, there is a need to review and adopt the proposed actions of the UN Plan of Action.