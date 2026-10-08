Sto. Tomas councilor calls out Bachelor Express over dilapidated bus units

SANGGUNIANG Bayan Member Councilor Joshua Bebis voiced strong dissatisfaction over the deteriorating condition of bus units operated by Bachelor Express Inc. servicing the Municipality of Santo Tomas, calling out the transport company for failing to deliver quality public transport services to residents despite high fare rates.

During a recent committee hearing of the Sangguniang Bayan of Santo Tomas on October 7, 2026, Councilor Bebis raised growing public complaints about damaged, dilapidated, and unsafe bus units deployed along the local route.

"Hatagan sad siguro og maayong serbisyo sa Bachelor Bus Company ang mga Tomasino," Bebis emphasized, stressing that commuters in Santo Tomas deserve reliable, safe, and comfortable transport.

The municipal councilor expressed dismay over the contrast between rising fares and the sub-standard condition of the buses deployed to the municipality.

Pointing to the visible defects on several active bus units, Bebis criticized the operator for dispatching dilapidated vehicles to Santo Tomas commuters.

"Hoy, maulaw pod mo! (Hey, have some shame!),” Bebis addressed the bus company during the session.

Bebis added that as a progressive first-class municipality, Santo Tomas should not be relegated to receiving poor transportation services.

"Mga gwapo ug gwapa man unta ni mga taga-Santo Tomas, ngano pangit man jud nga bus ang ihatag diri sa atoa? First class municipality unya hatagan nimo og ingon ana nga transportation." he added.

(The people of Santo Tomas are neat and respectable, so why are the worst buses given to us? For a first-class municipality with poor transportation services?)

To address the recurring issue, Councilor Bebis supported a proposal for the local legislative council to draft a formal resolution requesting immediate intervention and regulatory action from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

"Siguro sakto tong suggestion nga muhatag na lang ta’g resolution, request sa LTFRB nga hatagan og aksyon ani ang maong problema," Bebis added during the session.

(I think the suggestion to pass a resolution requesting LTFRB to take action on this problem is correct.)

Bachelor Express Inc. was not around during the committee hearing, leaving no representative to address the concerns raised by the local council, but SunStar Davao remains open to publishing the bus company's side should they wish to clarify or give their side on the matter.

However, during a Sangguniang Bayan session on July 23, 2025, representatives from Bachelor Express Inc. stated that they conduct regular mandatory maintenance on all their operating units every six months to ensure roadworthiness and passenger safety.

The Sangguniang Bayan is expected to tackle the proposed resolution to urge LTFRB and Bachelor Express Inc. to upgrade their fleet and improve public utility transport services for Tomasino commuters. MMC