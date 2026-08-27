Sto. Tomas food poisoning victims to get zero billing at hospitals

FOLLOWING the suspected food poisoning incident involving 29 students of Tulalian National High School in Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte, the Department of Health (DOH) has assured that the affected learners will receive medical assistance under a zero-billing arrangement as authorities continue investigating what caused their illness.

The DOH, together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Santo Tomas local government, will shoulder the medical expenses of the students admitted to hospitals, according to the Municipal Health Office (MHO) of Santo Tomas.

The incident occurred on August 24 after students experienced symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, persistent vomiting, and dizziness, prompting an emergency response from local health and disaster personnel.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the MHO deployed personnel to assist the affected students in coordination with officials from Barangays New Katipunan, Balagunan, and Bobongon, as well as the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The students were initially brought to the Santo Tomas Rural Health Unit for medical evaluation and treatment.

Of the 29 students who received medical attention, 18 were referred to the Davao del Norte Hospital–Carmen Zone, while four were transferred to the Davao Regional Medical Center. One student was brought to a private hospital at the request of the parents, while six were clinically cleared after showing no further signs or symptoms associated with the suspected food poisoning incident.

The MHO said the Municipal Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has been deployed to Tulalian National High School to investigate the incident.

Health personnel inspected the school canteen and surrounding food vendors, while food samples were collected and submitted for laboratory testing to determine the exact source and cause of the students' illnesses.

Authorities stressed that the cause of the incident has yet to be confirmed, pending the results of laboratory examinations and the completion of the ongoing investigation.

“We strongly advise the general public to avoid sharing unverified news or speculative details on social media to prevent unnecessary panic,” the MHO said in its official statement.

The office added that official updates would be released once the laboratory results and further investigation reports become available.

The MHO urged the public to rely on official findings and refrain from circulating unverified claims while authorities await laboratory results that could establish the source of the suspected food poisoning incident. DEF