Store water amid heavy rainfall impact, says DCWD

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) is advising customers of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) to store water in preparation for potential low to no water pressure due to heavy rainfall expected on September 12 and 13, 2024.

In an advisory issued on September 9, DCWD urged customers to use clean and covered containers for water storage because heavy rainfall could lead to high turbidity in the Tamugan River, which supplies the bulk water. Turbidity refers to the cloudiness or haziness of a fluid caused by large numbers of individual particles.

The areas affected by potential water supply issues include Dumoy (Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, and Wilfredo Aquino), Riverside (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, and Ulas), Tugbok (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal, Catalunan Grande and Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, and Tugbok Proper), Calinan (Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson), Cabantian (Cabantian, Communal, Indangan), and Panacan (Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang Panacan, Sasa, Tibungco).

If high turbidity continues, DCWD will maximize its groundwater sources. However, elevated areas far from storage facilities may still experience water shortages, especially during peak usage hours.

“DCWD will be closely monitoring all affected areas to ensure that affected customers will be supplied within the 24-hour time frame,” the advisory stated.

The DCBWSP, launched by the City Government of Davao to address local water issues, has been operational since December 1, 2023. The project, initially slated for completion in 2021, faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in the project implementer. RGP