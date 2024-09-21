Store water, public told amid heavy rains

“DCWD customers served by the bulk water supply are advised to store water in clean and covered containers to prepare for the possible low water pressure to no water on September 22, 25, and 26, 2024,” the advisory stated on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has forecast heavy or prolonged rainfall on these dates. This rain is expected to increase turbidity in the Tamugan River, potentially reducing or halting water distribution from the DCBWSP.

To maintain a reliable supply, DCWD will operate groundwater sources at full capacity. However, elevated areas might still experience reduced water pressure if turbidity levels remain high.

Affected areas include Dumoy (Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, and Wilfredo Aquino), Riverside (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, and Ulas), Tugbok (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal, Catalunan Grande and Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, and Tugbok Proper), Calinan (Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson), Cabantian (Cabantian, Communal, Indangan), and Panacan (Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang Panacan, Sasa, Tibungco) water systems.

DCWD will monitor these areas to ensure access to running water within 24 hours.

The DCBWSP, launched by the City Government of Davao to address water issues, has been operational since December 1, 2023, following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in project implementation. RGP