Strengthened info drive on transport rules and regulations pushed

TRANSPORT law enforcers are set to meet with taxi operators in the city on May 3, 2024, at the Almendras Gym, to remind them anew of the various regulations they needed to follow amid the recent issue of fare contracting.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region Legal Officer, lawyer Ernest Benz Davila, said during the I-Speak media forum that they invited the operators to attend. The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and the Philippine National Police will also attend the meeting.

He said that it is the responsibility of operators to provide a safe, dependable, and comfortable land transportation.

Davila said that the meeting is on top of the Drivers Academy scheduled on Fridays, during which, drivers are taught about road safety and etiquette, and about the memorandum circulars and Department orders of the LTFRB, particularly those that impose penalties on specific violations.

He said that the jurisdiction of the LTFRB is the operators so it is the responsibility of the operators to require the drivers to join the Driver's Academy.

"Ang mga dapat lang nila i-hire kay kadtong naka-under og Driver's Academy kay kung dili naa ta'y appropriate sanctions (They should only hire those who have attended the Driver's Academy because if not, we will impose appropriate sanctions)," Davila said.

He said that on the recurring issue of taxi fare contracting, their office, in partnership with the LTO, CAAP, and the CTTMO, has increased enforcer visibility at the airport to deter taxi drivers from committing illegal acts. CIO



Related stories: