Strict guidelines for 'kalag-kalag'

IN PREPARATION for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will not only enforce security measures but also promote cleanliness and proper waste management, including banning single-use plastics for vendors.

In a public advisory released on Monday, October 21, 2024, the DCPO outlined guidelines for the public during this "kalag-kalag" period. Public cemetery gates will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from October 30 to November 3, 2024, while private cemeteries may have different hours.

A "One Entrance Policy" will be in effect for visitors, and vehicles must adhere to a "One Entrance, One Exit Policy." The DCPO will set up Police Assistance Desks at all cemeteries.

During this observance period, city-owned cemeteries managed by the City Economic Enterprises (CEE) will not allow burials, internments, or cremations, except in special cases requiring immediate burial.

Vendor regulations

The DCPO stated that only ambulant vendors with special permits from the city mayor can sell goods in designated areas outside the cemeteries. Vendors must segregate their waste and provide their trash bags or bins. Food vendors are required to use non-plastic alternatives for utensils and serve ware. All vendors and storekeepers must also secure health certificates and sanitary permits from the City Health Office (CHO) before selling.

Additionally, everyone, including cemetery visitors, is urged to practice CLAYGO (clean as you go) and to dispose of waste properly.

Don'ts

DCPO reiterated that wearing jackets, bringing backpacks, playing music or karaoke, gambling, and bringing alcoholic drinks and pointed objects (knives, scissors, etc.) is strictly prohibited.

The sale of ukay-ukay (used clothing) is also banned. Drones and firearms are prohibited, except for those with permits.

Vagrants, loiterers, and scavengers are not allowed on cemetery premises, and overnight stays within the cemetery are prohibited.

Vendors cannot sell food with barbecue sticks or skewers, and dining on sidewalks is not permitted to ensure pedestrian safety.

Preparations

On October 10, 2024, the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) held a coordination meeting to finalize preparations for All Saints' and All Souls' Day.

Key agencies, including the DCPO, Task Force Davao, and the Bureau of Fire Protection, discussed traffic management, cemetery guidelines, and emergency response plans.

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) will focus on key downtown areas, while the National Intelligence Coordination Agency (Nica) 11 reminded the public of the no-drone policy.

The Philippine Coast Guard also announced "Oplan Balik Ayus" to manage passenger flow between Davao City and Samal Island.

Cemetery managers were advised to install metal detectors for added security. RGL