Strong start for ‘Digital Bombo’: 2024 kicks off with Top Level Management Conference

BOMBO Radyo Philippines is all set for its annual Top-Level Management Conference on January 7 to 13, 2024, at St. Clement's Retreat House in Iloilo City.

The event will be led by Dr. Rogelio M. Florete, the Chairman, and Margaret Ruth C. Florete, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Network.

This top-level conference will convene the network's managerial and senior personnel for strategic discussions and planning.

The theme "Digital Bombo Radyo: The Heartbeat of the Filipino," encapsulates the stations pivotal role in the lives of Filipinos, especially in the digital age. It signifies Bombo Radyo Philippines' transition and adaptation to the digital era, acknowledging its significant presence in the digital landscape beyond traditional radio broadcasting.

"The Heartbeat of the Filipino" is emblematic of life, vitality, and connection, symbolizing the central function that Bombo Radyo serves in the lives of Filipinos. It is vital for keeping the Filipino community well-informed, engaged, and connected. Bombo Radyo reflects Filipino culture, values, and aspirations, serving as a reliable source of news, entertainment, and information.

In essence, "Digital Bombo Radyo: The Heartbeat of the Filipino" conveys that Bombo Radyo, in its digital incarnation, is the life force of the Filipino community. It resonates with the hopes, concerns, and joys of the Filipino people, pulsating strongly in the digital landscape, and maintaining the nation's connectivity and information dissemination.

This conference follows recent recognitions for Bombo Radyo Philippines, including the

Outstanding Radio Station Award by the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI). This prestigious award underscores Bombo Radyo's commitment to delivering impartial, equitable, and objective news reporting. Additionally, the network has garnered accolades for having the Best Public Service and Entertainment Programs, along with Special Citations, at the Catholic Mass Media Awards. PR