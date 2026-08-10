Stronger campus security, mental health support pushed amid Tacloban school shooting

DABAWENYO Senator Christopher “Bong” Go mourned the deaths of Joyan Separa, Ayesa Nicole Dazo, and Chris Lawrence Fabian, the three students who lost their lives in the shooting incident at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, as he joined the Senate in honoring their memory and called for stronger school safety measures and mental health support for young Filipinos.

In his co-sponsorship speech on August 5, 2026 for Senate Resolution No. 58 expressing profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the families of the three victims, Go said the students had dreams of completing their education, pursuing their chosen professions, helping their families, and building better lives.

“Mahirap pong mawalan ng anak; walang salita ang sapat upang maibsan ang sakit na dinaranas ng kanilang mga pamilya,” Go said.

“Kaya nakikiisa po tayo sa kanilang pagluluksa at taimtim na ipinapanalangin na sana magkaroon po sila ng lakas at pag-asa sa gitna ng trahedyang ito,” he added.

Go, a fellow Bisaya, also noted that Fabian shared his given name, Christopher Lawrence.

“Bilang isang Bisaya rin po, mga taga-Tacloban, at nagkataon rin — yung pangalan ni Chris Lawrence, kapangalan ko,” he said.

The senator extended his sympathies to those injured in the incident, as well as to the victims’ teachers, school personnel, classmates, and the entire Tacloban City community affected by the violence.

“Sa gitna ng pagdadalamhati ng pamilya, tayo po’y nakikiramay, nagdadasal, at nagbibigay ng tulong, pero muli nating ipinapaalala ng insidenteng ito na wala nang makakapalit sa isang buhay na nawala,” Go said.

“A lost life is a lost life forever,” he emphasized.

Go said the victims were taken from their families before they could fulfill the aspirations they had worked toward as students.

“These young students had their whole lives ahead of them. They dreamed of finishing their studies, pursuing their professions, helping their families, and building a better future,” he said.

“Ngunit sa isang iglap, ang mga pangarap na iyon ay naputol. They were taken from us far too soon,” he added.

Go also honored the bravery of Fabian, who acted to protect his classmates despite the danger.

“Sa kabila ng panganib, pinili niyang protektahan ang kanyang mga kaklase, kahit ang naging kapalit nito ay sarili niyang buhay,” Go said.

“Isa siyang patunay na kahit isang bata ay maaaring maging bayani. Ang kanyang kabayanihan ay mananatiling inspirasyon sa ating lahat, at ang kanyang sakripisyo ay hindi natin malilimutan,” he continued.

Go said the tragedy demonstrates that every child deserves not only access to education but also the assurance that schools remain safe places for learning and development.

“Their passing reminds us that every child deserves not only access to education, but also the assurance that schools remain places of learning, hope, and safety,” he said.

“Napakaimportante po ng safety ng mga mag-aaral,” he stressed.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth and Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, Go said the incident should not be treated solely as a peace and order matter.

He said it must also be examined as a youth welfare issue, a public health concern, and a challenge to the country’s education system.

“This heartbreaking incident should prompt a serious review of our school safety measures, emergency preparedness protocols, guidance and counseling services, and mental health programs to ensure that our schools remain safe spaces where our children can learn without fear,” Go said.

The senator also called for a careful review of laws and policies governing children at risk and children in conflict with the law, including Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, as amended by Republic Act No. 10630.

Go emphasized, however, that any review must remain evidence-based and balanced while protecting victims, holding offenders accountable under the law, and helping young people who have gone astray.

“Dapat nating protektahan ang mga biktima, panagutin ang may sala ayon sa batas, at tulungan din ang mga kabataang nalilihis po ng landas,” he said.

Go also noted that the Tacloban City shooting was not an isolated incident, citing other cases of school violence in Davao, Cavite, Davao de Oro, and other areas.

He also recalled the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old Grade 9 student by a 14-year-old classmate inside Las Piñas National High School during recess.

In response to the increasing incidents, Go said the government should examine whether a more visible police and law enforcement presence is needed in schools.

He clarified that any such arrangement must be preventive, carefully coordinated with school authorities, and implemented without creating fear or disrupting classes.

“Hindi po ito dapat magdulot ng takot o makasagabal sa pag-aaral,” Go said.

The senator stressed that security measures alone would not address the causes of violence involving young people.

“Hindi lang ito usapin ng seguridad. Kailangan din nating tingnan ang kalagayan ng ating mga kabataan—kung may problema sa bahay, sa paaralan, sa komunidad, at sa kanilang mental health,” he said.

“Dapat itong maagapan kaagad. Mas mabuti ang prevention kaysa hintayin pa natin may masaktan. Mental health issue is real,” he added.

Go cited RA 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which he co-authored and co-sponsored in the previous Congress.

The law seeks to institutionalize mental health and well-being services in basic education institutions, including the deployment of school counselors and school counselor associates in public schools.

“Kulang nga po ang ating mga school counselors sa ngayon,” Go said, as he expressed support for the planned deployment and hiring of the first 10,000 school counselor associates.

He said schools must have accessible personnel and programs capable of identifying behavioral, emotional, family, and mental health concerns before these develop into violence or self-harm.

“May this tragedy serve not only as a reminder of precious lives we have lost, but also as a call to strengthen our resolve to ensure that no family, no school, and no community will have to endure such pain again,” Go said.

“May their memories forever inspire us to build a safer, kinder, and more compassionate nation for our youth,” he concluded. PR