Stronger Davao elderly programs eyed

DAVAO City Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin Villafuerte is calling for stronger programs for the elderly, following the passage of an ordinance that provides work opportunities for senior citizens.

Villafuerte, who chairs the Committee on Social Services, said it is the duty of public servants to create spaces where senior citizens can thrive, feel valued, and live meaningful lives. He underscored the need to enhance programs on healthcare, livelihood training, social support, and recreational activities.

“Through these efforts, we honor their lifetime contributions and ensure that they remain active participants in the city’s progress,” Villafuerte said in his privilege speech during the Sangguniang Panlungsod session on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

He cited Proclamation No. 470, series of 1994, which declares the first week of October as Elderly Filipino Week—a time to recognize the valuable contributions of senior citizens. Villafuerte expressed hope that this year’s celebration would remind everyone that inclusivity knows no age.

With the growing number of senior citizens, he said this year’s theme, “Embracing Age: Living a Life with Dignity and Purpose,” aligns well with Davao City’s recent initiatives to open employment opportunities for the elderly.

Earlier, the city government signed agreements with two major fast-food chains: Jollibee Group on September 11 and Golden Arches Development Corporation (McDonald’s Philippines) on September 9, to launch a work opportunity program for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The City Council also approved the Senior Citizens Work Opportunity Ordinance on June 17, 2025, which seeks to promote inclusive employment across Davao City.

Villafuerte said the initiative proves that age is not a barrier to productivity, purpose, or dignity.

“This marks a significant progress towards inclusivity and is a big step towards the city’s goal to become more like model countries such as Singapore and Japan,” he said.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), around 138,000 residents of Davao City are aged 60 and above, representing 7.8 percent of the city’s total population.

Villafuerte also filed a resolution expressing support for the 2025 Elderly Week Celebration. RGP