Stronger sustainable trade, dev't initiatives for climate change urged

Acknowledging the need for a collaborative approach in addressing global challenges, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual stressed the critical role of the Philippines in shaping a transparent, sustainable, and inclusive global trade environment on the sidelines of the 13th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC13).

During the second ministerial meeting with the Coalition of Trade Ministers on Climate, Secretary Pascual underscored the Philippines’ commitment to support trade and climate strategies for developing and least-developed countries.

In his statement during the Coalition’s meeting, Secretary Pascual said, “We believe that the work of the Coalition complements the existing work at the WTO on trade and sustainable development. Thus, we welcome discussions and thematic sessions on the transfer of goods and technologies that support climate adaptation and mitigation. In line with this, we must also ensure a fair and just transition towards achieving our climate goals so that no one will be left behind.”

Further, Secretary Pascual expressed the Philippine’s support for the endorsement of the Coalition’s Framework of Voluntary Actions. He emphasized that the joint dialogues on trade, climate, and sustainable development will pave the way for the creation of innovative solutions supporting climate adaptation and mitigation.

Ministers also acknowledged the nexus between trade and climate and

emphasized the need to utilize all available trade policy tools to address the effects of climate change.

The Second Ministerial Meeting gathered its members to discuss their respective countries’ collective efforts, achievements, and priorities to address climate change.

The Philippines is a founding member of the Trade Ministers on Climate, which was established in 2023. END