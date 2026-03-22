Student groups call for Primum’s restoration

STUDENT organizations and press freedom advocates are demanding the restoration of Primum’s platform, the protection of campus journalists, and stronger policies following the controversy over the deactivation of Primum, the University of Mindanao’s official school paper.

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP)-Davao, along with Rise for Education-Matina, a representative from UMnians for Good Governance, and the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP)-Davao, held a picket and candlelighting protest at Freedom Park on Roxas Street on March 19, 2026, condemning what they described as censorship and repression of student voices.

CEGP-Davao criticized the move, saying that student publications have experienced a long history of attacks, with more than a thousand violations against the campus press since 2010. They emphasized that similar incidents continue despite existing protections under the Campus Journalism Act of 1991.

Catherine Discorson, chairperson of CEGP-Davao, stated on the College Editors Guild of the Philippines-Davao page that “at present, a total of 206 campus press freedom violations were recorded nationwide from 2023 to 2024. This clearly shows the intensifying attacks on the press; thus, the call for defending press freedom must be further amplified.”

“The UM administration, just like every repressive academic administration, must not dodge accountability by acting as though nothing had happened. We, student publications together with the Filipino people, must take action and hold the administration accounts," she said.

Rise for Education-Matina underscored the role of the campus press, stating that it is important to recognize that it is not just a simple organization; it reflects the real conditions within universities.

Student groups continue to demand the restoration of Primum’s platform, the protection of campus journalists, and stronger policies to ensure that student publications remain free, critical, and independent voices within academic institutions.

The controversy began on February 18, 2026, when Primum published a monologue about ego and performance in the context of public image and politics. This was followed by another article on February 25, 2026, which tackled political remarks linked to national figures.

These posts reportedly prompted the administration to intervene, citing the institution’s “apolitical” stance and directing the editorial team to avoid politically inclined content. The Primum page was then deactivated, prompting several student organizations to stand in solidarity with the publication.

The entire editorial board later resigned, and in a now-deleted post, the university announced that it was accepting applications for vacant positions in Primum. MARIA JOANNA MAGLANA/DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN