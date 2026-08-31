Students excel in 20th FedEx/JA Int’l Trade Challenge

MANILA — Federal Express Corporation, one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, together with Junior Achievement (JA), announced the winners of the 2026 FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge Asia Pacific finals held at a live event in Singapore. The event marks a significant milestone as the program celebrates its 20th year of empowering young people across Asia Pacific with entrepreneurial, business, and international trade skills.

This year’s competition attracted over 4,000 students from eight markets including Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Forty-eight students gathered in Singapore for the Asia Pacific finals and were tasked to create a market entry strategy for an innovative and sustainable product that repurposes used packaging materials into a sustainable solution that delivers economic, environmental, or social value in local communities, with Cambodia as the target market. With growing discourse among consumers on how products affect the environment and the role corporations can play in shaping a sustainable future, the challenge was particularly relevant.

Students were paired into teams of two from different markets to foster cross-cultural understanding. The teams then pitched their ideas to a panel of judges composed of Singapore’s leading entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“As we celebrate the 20th year of the FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge, we are proud of the lasting impact the program has had on thousands of young people across Asia Pacific. What began as an initiative to introduce students to international trade has evolved into a platform that develops entrepreneurial thinking, cross-cultural collaboration, and real-world problem-solving skills. The talent, creativity, and global mindset demonstrated by this year’s finalists give us great confidence in the next generation of business leaders,” said Salil Chari, President, Asia Pacific, FedEx.

The first-place winners were Team Ascent, consisting of Farra Santoso (Indonesia) and Harry Jang (Republic of Korea). They impressed the judges with their innovative idea of a lightweight thermal shield made from recycled industrial packaging. Designed for Cambodia’s hot climate, it reduces heat entering existing buildings without electricity, helping lower factory energy costs, protect workers from heat, and reduce waste.

The two runner-up teams were Team Baksei, comprising Masato Hirozane (Japan) and Sara Nileshkumar Jasani (Malaysia), who developed a solution that transforms discarded soft-plastic packaging into durable, flood-resilient permeable tiles. Team Ventra, consisting of Minette Cabaluna (Philippines) and Rayden Cleverson Suhardi (Indonesia), proposed a modular cooling solution made from recycled plastic waste that helps reduce indoor temperatures without electricity.

“Winning the 2026 FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge has been an unforgettable experience. Working with teammates from different markets challenged us to think beyond our own perspectives and develop solutions that could succeed on a global scale. Throughout the competition, we learned how international trade, sustainability, technology, and cultural understanding come together to solve real business challenges. Being part of the program’s 20th anniversary year makes this achievement even more meaningful, and we are grateful for the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and connect with talented students from across the region,” said Farra Santoso (Indonesia) and Harry Jang (Republic of Korea), members of the winning team.

“These winners, and indeed all the 48 finalists, represent the very best of the impact that the FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge was designed to achieve: young people with bold ideas, the courage to collaborate across cultures, and the ability to turn classroom learning into real-world business solutions. As the program marks its 20th year, their achievement is a powerful reminder that the future of trade and entrepreneurship in Asia Pacific is already taking shape in the hands of our youth,” said Vivek Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer of JA Asia Pacific.

The finals introduced several new elements to commemorate the program’s 20th year. For the first time, the program incorporated findings from a region-wide student survey that gathered more than 4,000 responses across 10 Asia Pacific markets, providing valuable insights into workplace readiness, entrepreneurial capability, global trade literacy, and perceptions of artificial intelligence. In addition, alumni from the program’s 20-year history participated as mentors, judges, and speakers, creating meaningful connections between past and present participants while demonstrating the program’s enduring impact.

FedEx believes that investing in mentorship is essential to empowering the next generation of leaders to thrive. In addition to the prizes, the 2026 APAC winners will receive an exclusive opportunity to deepen their understanding of global commerce through visits to FedEx operational facilities in their respective markets and direct engagement with FedEx team members. This immersive experience will provide valuable insights into logistics, supply chain management, and international trade, complementing the entrepreneurial skills developed through the program.

The FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge is jointly organized by FedEx and JA Asia Pacific, a member of JA Worldwide. Now in its 20th year, the program has empowered more than 54,000 students across Asia Pacific through a blend of classroom learning, entrepreneurship education, and hands-on international business challenges. The program equips young people with practical skills in business, economics, global trade, teamwork, and problem-solving, helping prepare them for success in an increasingly interconnected global economy. In addition to supporting young entrepreneurs through the JA ITC, FedEx has been organizing the Small Business Grant Contest (SBGC) to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Asia Pacific.

Judges of the competition, composed of entrepreneurs and business leaders, were impressed by the organization of the competition and the efforts made by the students. PR