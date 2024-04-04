Students trained on key consumer info, laws

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 11 trained recently a total of 170 Grade 9 students from the University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC) here on several consumer protection and development-related laws and matters

The said consumer education seminar was part of the World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) celebration every March 15 of the year.

The DTI 11 Consumer Protection Division (Regional Office) spearheaded the activity which focused on this year’s WCRD theme of “Fair AI for Consumers." AI or artificial intelligence as the center of the topics discussed stirred the interest of the participating students, who are generally 15 years old. They raised various inquiries as they were excited to learn more about AI and how it impacts on the current consumer preferences and business landscape.

The seminar featured informative topics about consumer rights and responsibilities, and product warranties and penalties for violators, which DTI 11 Trade Industry Development Specialist (TIDS) Romelyn Arnaiz talked about comprehensively.

Arnaiz explained each of the topics carefully while interrelating them to the digital age or use of technology, particularly on the fair and responsible use of Artificial intelligence (AI).

DTI 11 Acting Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga extended his gratitude to the management of UIC for allowing the agency to reach more students and educate them to become more responsible and discerning consumers.

“During the question and answer segment of the seminar, the students exhibited remarkable participation, showcasing their keen interest and enthusiasm in learning about consumer laws in the context of AI-driven products and services. Hence, our resource person, Ms. Arnaiz, gave them valuable insights and clarifications. Questions about product warranties and penalties that the business establishments will bear in case of violations were also discussed,” the regional trade chief said.

Castañaga further shared that the seminar not only served as an educational platform but also as a catalyst for raising awareness and empowering the next generation of consumers. By equipping UIC’s Grade 9 students with essential knowledge of consumer rights, responsibilities, and the implications of AI, a more informed and empowered society is being built.

The WCRD is an annual global celebration in March. It started when American President John F. Kennedy formally addressed the US Congress on consumer rights issues on March 15, 1962, for the annual mobilization of consumers to act on important issues and campaigns.

DTI 11 Acting Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga, congratulates everyone for paving the way towards empowering students with essential consumer knowledge. Rest assured of our commitment to advancing consumer education and advocacy initiatives, ensuring that consumers are equipped with the necessary tools to make informed decisions and navigate the evolving landscape of consumer rights in the digital era,” he said “Let's continue championing consumer rights together!"

For inquiries, consumers may visit the Facebook page DTI Region 11 or contact the landline number (082) 224-0511. DTI 11