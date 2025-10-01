Study: 1 in 4 drug users under rehab has ADHD

A DAVAO-BASED study reveals that one out of four drug dependents undergoing rehabilitation in government-run centers has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

“In a study done in two government-run rehabilitation centers in Davao City with more than a hundred participants, we observed that 1 in 4 admitted patients is found to have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder,” says Dr. Kenth Maravillas, medical officer IV-Southern Philippine Medical Center-Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine (SPMC-IPBM)

Dr. Maravillas says that though people generally know that ADHD afflicts children, they are seeing these conditions that do not discriminate by age, gender, educational level, and work background.

“In fact, this study also revealed that all patients who are admitted in rehabilitation centers for methamphetamine use with ADHDs are more likely to engage in multiple substance abuse, higher risk for readmission, showing that recovery can be quite difficult,” Maravillas said.

He said the study recommends a neurodiversity-affirmative approach in recognizing brain differences as a natural part of human diversity.

“In practice, this means healthcare workers and agencies can create care plans that build on individual strengths and supportive environments through clear instructions, sensory-friendly spaces, and flexible scheduling so patients can fully participate in treatment and recovery,” Maravillas said.

He says they are advocating routine ADHD screening at admissions and ADHD-informed care strategies to help reduce relapses and ease family burdens.

What is ADHD?

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

Symptoms include inattention (trouble paying attention, keeping on task, and staying organized), hyperactivity (excessively moving around, feeling restless), and impulsivity (acting without thinking, being impatient).

These symptoms persist into childhood, and some are diagnosed late into adulthood.

According to Dr. Paulo Woodruff Gonzales, president of the Mindanao Association of Psychiatrists and Director for Mindanao-Philippine Association of Psychiatrists, the treatment in the rehabilitation centers is focused on treating the addiction and not the comorbidity, which is ADHD.

“If we are not treating the ADHD, mag-re-relapse sila paulit-ulit (they will go into relapse again),” Gonzales said.

He says people who are undiagnosed with ADHD might be using methamphetamine as a form of self-medication to stay focused and make things done.

Just like ADHD medications, methamphetamine also raises dopamine levels in the brain.

“But methamphetamine is neuro-toxic, it destroys the brain, it is not good for the body,” Gonzales said.

Medication for ADHD patients

If that person is diagnosed with ADHD they can recommend a drug of choice for ADHD.

“ADHD in psychiatry is the most treatable psychiatric disorder, there is medication. 90% of people with ADHD, they respond to medication,” Gonzales said.

However, Gonzales said these ADHD medications are expensive and heavily regulated.

“Yun lang po ang irony meron tayo medication and behavioral treatment pero ang problem is awareness and training of doctors because not all doctors are well-equipped to handle ADHD,” Gonzales said.

He added that ADHD treatments are variable and treatments depend on the case.

“There are people, ma-treat sila two years time, and they are able to adapt coping skills pwede na siya mag-stop medication and pwede din siya i-take when it is needed,” Gonzales added.

(They can stop their medications and take them when needed.)

He said that medications for ADHD vary. Others can cope and no longer need medication, while others, like law students or medical school students, who have ADHD will find it hard to focus and study without medications.

And for those with undiagnosed ADHD, they might resort to using methamphetamine or shabu to focus on their studies, which would be destructive to the individual.

Mental health awareness

Gonzales says there is an important need to raise awareness on mental health issues and break the stigma attached to them. He says their group is doing their best to put mental health into the consciousness of the public.

“In celebration of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Mindanao Association of Psychiatrists or MAP has arranged a comprehensive series of online forums dedicated to enhancing awareness about mental health issues,” Gonzales said.

He said these events will foster open discussions and provide insights into mental well-being. Gonzales is inviting and encouraging the public to participate in their online fora. PIA DAVAO