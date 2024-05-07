Study: 3 in 10 husband abused

A RECENT nationwide study by the College of Criminal Justice Education (CCJE) of the University of Mindanao-Institute of Popular Opinion (UM-IPO) revealed that approximately three out of ten Filipino men have experienced some form of domestic violence from their wives.

Conducted in 2021 with 1,703 participants from various areas across the Philippines, the survey found that 33.1% of Filipino men reported experiencing domestic violence, a significant increase compared to previous studies. In 2018, only 12 to 15 out of every 100 couples reported experiencing such violence.

Dr. Joel B. Tan, UM-IPO's Director for Sustainable Economy, addressed the study's findings during the Kapehan sa Dabaw event on May 6, 2024, at SM Ecoland. He highlighted that while discussions on domestic abuse often focus on women as victims, this study sheds light on violence directed towards husbands by their wives.

"Madalas ang babae ang kabataan ang binibigyan ng protection at karapatan sa batas, yung VAWC law na meron tayo, but kailangan din ilagay sa table yung discussion about, what about men? What about husbands? Are they exempted from violence? (Typically, women and children are protected by the VAWC [Violence Against Women and Children] law, but we must also consider the rights and experiences of men and husbands. Are they exempt from violence?)" Dr. Tan questioned.

The study's researchers expressed concern about the alarming trend, noting that most husbands who experienced domestic violence did not report the incidents. They identified common reasons for spousal abuse, including partners reacting to stress, dominant behavior, and attention-seeking behavior.

The study categorized various forms of abuse, with emotional abuse being the most prevalent, followed by financial, physical, psychological, and technological abuse. Sexual abuse was reported less frequently.

Often, multiple forms of abuse occurred simultaneously, such as verbal and physical assaults, online shaming, and insults during heated arguments.

Tan also expressed concerns about the necessity of revisiting laws to ensure equal rights, especially regarding violence against men, which opens up discussions about the rights of abused men.

Dr. Nester C. Nabe, assistant dean of CCJE of UM, underscored that domestic violence should not be gender-specific, highlighting that in other countries, this issue is not solely associated with women as perpetrators.

“Unfortunately in our country there is no law that protects husbands sabihin daw sa pulis sa kanila na doon nalang sila, mag file nalang sila ng physical injury. This is one of our motivations why we conducted this study (In our country, husbands often face challenges reporting abuse, as there is no specific law to protect them. They are advised to file for physical injury instead),” he said.

The study's results prompted action from lawmakers, including Congresswoman Margarita Ignacia "Migs" B. Nograles and Senator Raffy Tulfo, who have introduced bills to amend the VAWC law to protect husbands from domestic violence.

Titled "Shifting the Focus: Exploring Spousal Abuse Against Husbands by their Wives," the study delved into six categories of spousal abuse and aimed to uncover behavioral patterns and the severity of abuse experienced by Filipino husbands. RGP