Study: AI boosts newsroom efficiency but raises sustainability, credibility concerns

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming part of newsroom operations in the Philippines, helping journalists work more efficiently and produce content more quickly. However, a new study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) warns that the technology also poses significant challenges to the long-term sustainability of news organizations, while raising concerns about information integrity and intellectual property rights.

Titled “AI Use in Philippine News Media: Adoption, Impacts, and Challenges,” the study examined how Philippine news organizations are adopting AI and assessed its implications for journalism, media sustainability, and governance.

Researchers found that AI is increasingly being used for tasks such as transcription, editing, fact-checking, content research, and audience analytics. These applications help newsrooms streamline routine tasks, boost productivity, and meet growing demand for digital and multimedia content.

Despite its growing role in journalism, the study found that AI is largely being used to support rather than replace journalists, and no AI-related job losses were reported among participating organizations. Human oversight remains critical in verifying information, providing context, and ensuring adherence to journalistic standards.

"While AI improves operational efficiency, enhances productivity, and boosts audience engagement, it has also posed complex challenges that threaten the sustainability, integrity, and intellectual property of news media organizations," the authors noted.

One major concern identified by the study is the impact of AI on the broader information ecosystem.

With 90.8 million Filipinos — equivalent to 78% of the population — using social media platforms, AI-generated content has the potential to accelerate the spread of misinformation, fabricated content, and inaccurate information if not used responsibly.

Researchers cautioned that AI-generated outputs may contain inaccuracies or biases, making it increasingly difficult for audiences to distinguish credible journalism from manipulated or fabricated content. These developments, they noted, could further erode public trust in news and democratic institutions.

Beyond information quality, the study highlighted emerging concerns about the sustainability of journalism itself. AI-powered platforms are increasingly able to provide users with direct summaries of news content, potentially reducing traffic to original news websites and affecting traditional revenue streams such as advertising and subscriptions.

Researchers also raised concerns about “content scraping,” wherein journalistic content is used to train AI systems without proper authorization, attribution, or compensation.

According to the study, these developments raise important questions about intellectual property protection and the future viability of news production.

The study found that only a limited number of Philippine media organizations have established formal AI policies, highlighting the need for clearer industry standards to promote responsible, transparent, and ethical AI use.

To maximize the benefits of AI while addressing its risks, the authors called for stronger governance mechanisms, enhanced media and information literacy, improved accountability of technology platforms, and closer collaboration among government agencies, media organizations, technology companies, academic institutions, and civil society groups.

The researchers also proposed exploring policies that would compensate media organizations when their content is used to train AI models or enhance digital platform services, similar to initiatives being adopted in several countries.

“By proactively addressing the challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities presented by AI, the Philippine news media industry can adapt to the evolving landscape and continue to fulfill its critical role in society as a source of reliable information, a mechanism for accountability, and a catalyst for national development,” the study concluded. PR