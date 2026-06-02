Study exposes gaps in PH plastic chemical regulations

ENVIRONMENTAL groups call for stricter policies as a study reveals gaps in the restriction of the use of Bisphenols and Phthalates in plastic products in the Philippines.

The study was conducted by several organizations: Ateneo Center for Research and Innovation, Aruga, Ecowaste Coalition, and Davao-based environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), with the support of international organizations.

The study revolves around Bisphenols and Phthalates, two groups of chemicals used by the plastic industry.

The aim of the research is to determine how these harmful chemicals are regulated in the Philippines and internationally. It also aims to determine the gaps and address them for public health.

Manny Calonzo, campaigner of Ecowaste Coalition, said that their study shows that there are critical gaps in regulations to protect public health.

Calonzo said that for the use of Phthalates, there is a Department of Health (DOH) Administrative Order 2009-005-A, which was released in 2011 and restricts all six Phthalates in children's toys to prevent further exposure to the chemical. However, he said that this was not enough since Phthalates are still used in products, particularly those made of PVC, such as school supplies, tarpaulins, raincoats, and others.

“Kailangan po palawakin ang limited regulation ng Phthalates sa Pilipinas at isama na rin ang pagre-regulate sa Phthalates content ng iba pang mga bagay tulad ng food contact materials, buildings and construction supplies, medical equipment at iba pa,” he said.

(There is a need to expand the currently limited regulation of phthalates in the Philippines and to include the regulation of phthalate content in other products and materials, such as food-contact materials, building and construction supplies, medical equipment, and others.)

Meanwhile, for there is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation that prohibits the use of Bisphenol A in feeding bottles and sippy cups for babies. However, Calonzo said that this is also limited since the chemical is used in other products.

He then stressed that the national government should review these policies and strengthen their enforcement, as well as widen their scope to ensure that all products that use these harmful chemicals are regulated.

Effects to the human body

Dr. Geminn Louis C. Apostol, research faculty member and environmental health specialist at the Ateneo Center for Research and Innovation of Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), said that although many people are aware of the plastic pollution crisis, the world is also facing a chemical pollution crisis. He said that most of the plastics the public uses contain toxic chemicals like Bisphenols and Phthalates.

Phthalates are used to soften plastics and are most commonly used in teethers and soft plastic toys, while Bisphenols are used to harden and strengthen plastics. Most of these chemicals are found in plastic packaging for food, cosmetics, medical devices, school supplies, and cleaning products, among others.

Apostol stressed that both chemicals are endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which means that they disrupt the normal functioning of the body by affecting human hormones. These chemicals have significant effects on reproduction across lifespans and are linked to cognitive disorders and cancer, among others.

He mentioned that there is a study in the United States of America wherein researchers believe that nearly 100 percent of their population has metabolized Bisphenols and Phthalates, and this may also be the case in the Philippines.

He revealed that children are more vulnerable to exposure to these chemicals because they drink, eat, and breathe more than adults. He said local and international studies show that children have three to four times more chemical load compared to adults.

“Napakahalaga po na mas paigtingin natin ang awareness ng ating mga mamamayan (It is very important that we strengthen the awareness of our citizens),” he said.

Apostol said that even small amounts of Bisphenols and Phthalates can have negative effects on an individual's hormones, causing long-term damage to their health.

Tips in lessening Bisphenols and Phthalates exposure

Through the study, the environmental group wants to raise awareness among the public on how to avoid further exposure to Bisphenol and Phthalate chemicals, especially when buying plastic products for their families.

Apostol advised parents with babies not only to be vigilant in buying baby feeding bottles that state “BPA-Free,” since BPA is only one of many Bisphenols. He said that the product may not contain BPA, but it may contain other Bisphenols.

Also, Calonzo advised the public to avoid products made of PVC plastic. He said that this type of plastic has a recycling symbol with the number 3 and has a strong chemical smell, like the new plastic covers used for books. He also advised them to buy products from establishments authorized by the government.

Regarding Bisphenols, he advised the public to avoid plastics labeled with number 5, which are polycarbonate plastics, and to avoid eating canned goods since the lining used may contain BPA. Instead, consumers should eat fresh food.

Apostol said that consumers may look at the bottom of food packaging, where they will see a small triangle with a number that refers to the type of plastic used. He said that the public should avoid numbers 3, 5, 6, and 7.

He discouraged the public from reusing single-use plastic bottles, such as PET bottles, multiple times. Instead, the public should use healthier alternatives.

Apostol also advised the public to avoid reheating products in plastic containers in the microwave and to thoroughly clean their homes to avoid exposure to these chemicals. This way, they can lessen their family's exposure to these substances. RGP