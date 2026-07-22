Suarez KOs Avila, eyes rematch

MANILA – Filipino boxer Charly Suarez wasted no time reminding the super featherweight division that he remains a serious world title contender, knocking out Mexico's Manuel Avila in the opening round to capture the WBO International crown at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, California, on Sunday (Philippine time).

The victory preserved Suarez's status as the mandatory challenger to WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete.

Fighting for the first time in more than a year, the 37-year-old Suarez quickly found his rhythm against Avila, who was returning to the ring after a three-year absence.

Suarez pressured from the opening bell, investing in body shots before landing crisp combinations that forced Avila onto the defensive.

A thunderous right hand staggered the Mexican, and moments later, another straight right sent him to one knee, prompting the referee to wave off the bout in the opening round.

The emphatic finish put Suarez back in the spotlight as he continues his pursuit of a world championship opportunity.

He improved his record to 19 victories and 0 losses, with 11 wins coming by way of knockout.

Suarez remains in line for a rematch with Navarrete after their previous meeting ended controversially.

In their May 2025 fight, the Filipino was gaining momentum before the bout was halted in the eighth round due to a deep cut over Navarrete's left eye.

The ringside physician stopped the fight, and officials ruled that the cut was caused by an accidental headbutt, giving Navarrete a win via eighth-round technical unanimous decision.

Replays, however, showed the cut that halted the fight was caused by a clean punch from the Filipino.

The decision was then overturned into a no-contest weeks later, and the WBO ordered a rematch.

Instead of granting an immediate rematch, Navarrete opted to pursue a unification bout against then-IBF champion Eduardo Nuñez earlier this year.

With Sunday's dominant performance, Suarez strengthened his case for another crack at a world title and reestablished his place among the leading contenders in the 130-pound division. PNA