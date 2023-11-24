Subd fire claims life, displaces families

The Davao City Fire District-Bureau of Fire Protection- Davao Region (BFP-Davao Region) reported a fire in Tinikling St. Lanzona Subdivision, Barangay Matina Aplaya, on Thursday afternoon, November 22.

The incident claimed one life, confirmed by the victim's relatives, and affected four families.

Two residential homes were destroyed, and two establishments suffered partial damage.

According to spokesperson SFO4 Ramil Gillado, the victim, Nova Jane Ebero, was trapped inside the burning house.

However, Chief Investigator Nicanor Hernandez Jr. from the Talomo Fire Station said that they are still conducting the ongoing investigation and cannot provide details about the fire's origin or the extent of damage at this time. The exact cause is yet to be identified.

“Na trap ang maong biktima, mao ang hinungdan sa iyahang pagkamatay (The victim's death was a result of being trapped in the fire)," he said.

The incident began around 2 p.m. and was declared under control by 3:06 p.m.

“Naka-recieve mi og call nga adunay sunog mga bandang alas dos na to sa hapon. Dali dayon kini gi-respondehan sa atoang team (We received a call that there was a fire around 2 p.m. and our team immediately responded to the incident)," Hernandez added.

In November alone, Davao City has experienced 10 confirmed fires in residences and establishments.

One recent significant fire occurred in Purok 5, 6, and 6-A at Soliman in Barangay Monteverde on November 15, resulting in damages worth P8.419 million, seven casualties, and displacement of over 500 families, as per the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). DEF