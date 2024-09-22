Successful Davao Coastal Clean-Up Day

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) reported that the ocean litter collected during International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day along the region's coastline will help shape solutions to reduce marine pollution.

DENR-Davao Regional Executive Director Lawyer Ma. Mercedes V. Dumagan emphasized on Saturday, September 21, 2024, that the coastal clean-up is not just about removing trash but preventing oceans from becoming littered in the first place.

“We are here not only to clean the ocean, but we will also be gathering data on the types of waste that plague our shores to know the sources and understand the patterns of marine debris. This data-driven approach will allow us to create long-lasting solutions that can reduce the impact of marine pollution,” she said.

This year’s ICC Day theme, “Clean Seas for a Blue Economy,” underscores the need for ongoing efforts to tackle marine pollution.

During the event, DENR-Davao collected around 691 sacks of ocean litter, weighing a total of 7,435 kilograms. In Davao City alone, about 1,924 volunteers participated, cleaning areas in Toril, Matina, and both Sitio Malamboon and Brgy. 76-A in Bucana.

Most of the collected items including plastic grocery bags, various plastic bags, glass and plastic bottles, beverage cans, bottle caps, fishing lines, fishing nets, diapers, Styrofoam cups and plates, paper cups and plates, plastic food containers, food wrappers, straws, clothing, and footwear.

In total, around 7,651 volunteers took part in coastal clean-ups across Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao del Norte, collecting approximately 3,060 sacks of waste.

Under Presidential Proclamation 470, issued in 2003, the country celebrates Coastal Clean-up Day every third Saturday of September. The Philippines has actively participated in this initiative since 1994. RGP