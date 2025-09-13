Sudden weather shift seen across Davao

RESDENTS in the Davao Region are advised to prepare for sudden weather changes over the weekend as localized thunderstorms are expected to bring scattered rain showers and possible severe downpours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 24-hour public weather forecast issued on September 11, valid until September 12, 2025, Pagasa reported that Mindanao, including the Davao Region, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. These conditions are not linked to a low-pressure area or the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), but are due to localized thunderstorms that often form after hot and humid conditions in the morning.

Pagasa warned that some thunderstorms may intensify, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the risk of flash floods and landslides in flood-prone and mountainous parts of Davao City, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Despite the rain threat, residents are advised to expect hot and humid weather during midday, when heat indices are projected to remain elevated.

Meanwhile, sea conditions across the Davao Gulf and nearby waters are forecast to be slight to moderate, but small fishing vessels and passenger boats are urged to exercise caution, particularly during sudden thunderstorms.

Local authorities are reminding the public to stay alert for weather advisories, avoid flooded areas, and take extra precautions when traveling or engaging in outdoor activities. DEF