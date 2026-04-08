Sultan Kudarat adopts ‘survival-focused’ crisis plan

THE provincial government of Sultan Kudarat has intensified its crisis preparedness measures, anchoring its response on food security, peace and order, and resource management as global oil supply uncertainties linked to tensions in the Middle East continue to threaten economic stability.

Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu said the province is adopting a “survival-focused” approach to governance to shield residents from the ripple effects of a potential fuel shortage, particularly its impact on food supply, transportation, and basic services.

The governor made the statement in an ambush interview during the opening of the Soccsksargen Regional Athletic Association 2026 (SRAA) on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Mayor Josel Guerrero Sports Complex in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, which gathered thousands of student-athletes, Department of Education (DepEd) officials, teacher-coaches, and technical staff.

“Kahit anong mangyari, hindi magugutom ang ating kababayan… back to survival tayo, back to basic,” he said, emphasizing that hunger would render all other government programs ineffective.

Food security in SK

Mangudadatu emphasized that while fuel supply and taxation fall under national jurisdiction, food security remains a direct responsibility of local governments.

To address this, the provincial government has activated a food security council tasked with ensuring that Sultan Kudarat can sustain its population even in worst-case scenarios.

The strategy includes boosting local production of staple crops such as rice, corn, and root crops to maintain food availability even if external supply chains are disrupted.

“At the end of the day, kahit anong programa ang ibigay natin, kung gutom ang tao, mababaliwala yan… unahin natin ang food security (whatever program that we provide, if the people are hungry, that will still go to waste… let’s prioritize food security),” he said.

The governor also highlighted the impact of hunger on education and productivity, noting that basic needs must be met before other development programs can succeed.

“Have you ever tried teaching a hungry student? Hindi sila matututo (They couldn’t learn),” he added.

NFA partnership reinforces rice supply

Last March, the provincial government assured residents that Sultan Kudarat would remain food-secure amid ongoing and emerging crises through a strengthened alliance with the National Food Authority.

Mangudadatu formalized the partnership through a memorandum of agreement aimed at bolstering food security systems and optimizing rice buffer stock management as part of a broader crisis preparedness plan.

The agreement comes as local governments brace for the potential impact of rising global oil prices, climate-related disasters, and supply chain disruptions that threaten food production and distribution.

The governor said the move aims to prevent shortages and ensure households have access to affordable rice even in worst-case scenarios.

Maintaining peace and protecting communities

Beyond food security, Mangudadatu identified peace and order as a critical pillar of the province’s crisis response.

He warned that economic hardship can increase the risk of criminal activity and exploitation, particularly among vulnerable sectors. As such, the provincial government is strengthening security measures to ensure public safety and prevent opportunistic crimes.

“Gusto natin na kahit may crisis, hindi matatakot ang ating mga kababayan (We want that even if there is a crisis, people will not be afraid),” he said.

Maintaining stability, he added, is essential not only for public safety but also for sustaining economic activity and community confidence during uncertain times.

Prioritizing essential services and energy use

With the possibility of fuel shortages affecting power supply, the provincial government is also focusing on the strategic allocation of energy resources.

Mangudadatu said essential services, particularly healthcare facilities, will be prioritized to ensure uninterrupted operations.

“Hindi pwedeng mawalan ng kuryente ang ospital… these are basic services na kailangan ng tao (Hospitals should not lose electricity…. These are basic services that are needed by the people),” he said, noting that hospitals in the province serve thousands of residents daily.

Coordination among local agencies is being strengthened to ensure that limited resources are used efficiently, with priority given to sectors that directly impact public welfare.

Applying pandemic lessons to new crisis

The governor said Sultan Kudarat’s preparedness strategy is heavily influenced by lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From crisis management to resource allocation and service delivery, the province is reapplying systems developed during the health crisis to address the current economic challenges.

Mangudadatu has also initiated coordination with the education sector to revisit adaptive learning strategies, including hybrid and modular approaches, to ensure continuity in case disruptions affect traditional classroom settings.

Strategic conservation and long-term resilience

Framing the situation through a strategic perspective, the governor emphasized the importance of conserving resources and avoiding unnecessary expenditures.

“Hindi natin pwedeng ubusin ang bala sa unang araw ng digmaan (We shouldn’t use up all our bullets on the first day of war)… we will make sure that our resources are not exhausted,” he said.

He urged residents to adopt discipline in energy use and consumption.

“Kung pwede magtiis ngayon, magtiis tayo… mas importante bukas may makakain ang ating mga anak (“If we can endure for now, let’s endure… what matters more is that tomorrow our children will have something to eat),” the governor said.

Local action amid global uncertainty

Mangudadatu stressed that while global oil markets and geopolitical tensions are beyond local control, proactive governance can significantly reduce their impact at the community level.

He underscored the importance of self-reliance and accountability, encouraging both government and citizens to focus on actionable solutions within their reach.

“Do not ask what others can do. Ask what you can do for others,” he said.

As uncertainty continues to surround the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global energy supply, Sultan Kudarat’s response highlights the critical role of local governments in safeguarding communities. PR