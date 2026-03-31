Sultan Kudarat boosts rice supply security

THE provincial government of Sultan Kudarat has assured residents that the province will remain food-secure amid ongoing and emerging crises, following a strengthened alliance with the National Food Authority (NFA) to ensure a steady rice supply.

Earlier this week, Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu cemented the partnership through a memorandum of agreement (MOA), bolstering food security systems and optimizing rice buffer stock management as part of a broader crisis preparedness plan.

The agreement comes as local governments brace for the potential impact of rising global oil prices, climate-related disasters, and supply chain disruptions that threaten food production and distribution.

Mangudadatu said the move aims to prevent shortages and ensure households have access to affordable rice even in worst-case scenarios.

“Sa oras ng anumang sakuna, handa ang ating lalawigan para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino sa Sultan Kudarat (In any disaster, our province is ready to support every Filipino family in Sultan Kudarat),” he said.

Under the MOA, the provincial government and the NFA will intensify coordination in procurement, storage, and strategic release of rice buffer stocks to stabilize supply and prices during emergencies.

The agreement also improves logistics and distribution systems to ensure faster delivery to remote and disaster-affected areas, including the pre-positioning of supplies in high-risk communities.

Officials said maintaining sufficient buffer stocks is key to disaster response and to cushioning the impact of market volatility, particularly sudden price spikes.

Boosting local production

The provincial government is also strengthening local agricultural production as a long-term solution to food insecurity.

It is expanding programs that provide farmers with high-quality seeds, modern farming technologies, and technical support. The province is also investing in seed banking, aquaculture through fingerling dispersal, and poultry and rice production systems.

These efforts aim to increase productivity, reduce dependence on external supply, and build a more self-sustaining food system.

Mangudadatu said empowering farmers is central to food stability, noting that a resilient agricultural sector leads to a more secure province.

Whole-of-government response

The province has activated its crisis response framework following the declaration of a national energy emergency by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The Provincial Crisis Management Committee (PCMC) is on heightened alert, with all local government units directed to submit regular situation reports to support real-time monitoring and faster decision-making.

“We will not wait for disruptions to happen. Lahat ng ahensya at LGUs (All agencies and LGUs) must act now—coordinated, prepared, and responsive,” Mangudadatu said. “Our priority is clear: protect our people, sustain our economy, and ensure that basic services remain uninterrupted.”

Energy conservation, public support

Authorities have implemented energy conservation measures and contingency plans while strengthening coordination with national agencies, the private sector, and local communities.

Mangudadatu urged residents to cooperate, stressing that public participation is essential.

“This is a shared responsibility. Every household, every negosyo, every institution must do its part. Discipline and cooperation will define how we overcome this challenge,” he said.

Building resilience

The provincial government continues to promote local products to support farmers and strengthen the local economy while reducing vulnerability to external shocks.

“We cannot compromise the basic services that our people need from the government,” Mangudadatu said.

Officials expressed confidence that with strengthened food systems, expanded agricultural support, and an active crisis response framework, Sultan Kudarat is prepared to face current and future challenges. DEF