Sultan Kudarat earns P200M from P10M Kalimudan Festival budget

THE Kalimudan Festival 2025 has emerged as a case study in how targeted public spending on culture can generate significant economic returns, with Sultan Kudarat recording an estimated P200 million in local economic activity from a government investment of just P10 million.

Provincial officials disclosed the figures following the recently concluded festival, positioning the event not merely as a cultural celebration but as a deliberate economic intervention designed to stimulate consumption, support micro-enterprises, and attract private-sector participation. The performance of this year’s festival highlights how disciplined fiscal planning and strong partnerships can multiply the impact of limited public funds.

Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu announced the results during the 4th Quarter Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting on December 16 at the provincial capitol in Isulan, noting that the bulk of economic gains were driven by spending in transport, food services, retail, and informal trade.

Despite the festival’s modest allocation under the province’s Annual Investment Plan, Mangudadatu said the scale of economic circulation exceeded expectations due to local and institutional partnerships and a program lineup that sustained visitor spending over several days.

“Malaking karangalan ito dahil maliit lamang ang pondo ng Kalimudan Festival mula sa ating Annual Investment Plan. Pero dahil sa tulong ng sponsors at sa napakagandang programa, talagang umikot ang pera sa ating mga kababayan,” the governor said.

Local markets and MSMEs capture the gains

Provincial estimates indicate that the P200 million economic turnover was largely absorbed by local stakeholders, particularly tricycle operators, street vendors, food stall owners, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Increased foot traffic and extended operating hours translated into higher daily revenues, reinforcing the role of festivals as short-term demand accelerators for small businesses.

Beyond immediate income effects, the provincial leadership framed the festival as part of a longer-term economic strategy focused on empowering households to generate their own livelihoods rather than relying on recurring subsidies.

“Balang araw, wala nang ayuda dahil wala nang nangangailangan, lahat ay kayang tumayo sa sariling paa. Iyan ang pangarap natin para sa mga pamilyang Pilipino,” Mangudadatu said.

While acknowledging the strong performance, the governor stressed that sustained economic progress will depend on continued investment in productivity, infrastructure, and market access beyond festival-driven activity.

Cost management and private-sector leverage

The scale of the 2025 Kalimudan Festival attracted public scrutiny, particularly after its lineup of high-profile performers went viral online. Addressing questions on expenditure, Mangudadatu clarified that the provincial government’s direct spending remained capped at P10 million, with additional costs offset through sponsorships and partnerships.

He emphasized that the event was executed within fiscal limits, guided by transparency and value-for-money principles. According to provincial officials, support from airlines, malls, and leading national banks enabled the province to enhance production quality without expanding public liabilities.

The governor reiterated that the festival’s scope was not designed for extravagance, but to maximize economic participation and community engagement while honoring the province’s cultural identity.

Tourism demand and scale effects

Celebrated annually on November 22 to mark Sultan Kudarat’s founding anniversary, the Kalimudan Festival functions as the province’s largest tourism driver. The 2025 theme, “The World Meets in Sultan Kudarat,” aligned cultural programming with destination marketing, reinforcing the province’s positioning as an emerging tourism and events hub.

Festivities opened on November 19 with the arrival of Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri aboard a Thailand-inspired float from Lebak, setting the tone for four days of high visitor turnout. The festival concluded on November 22 with a major concert headlined by Sandara Park of 2NE1, drawing an estimated 1.2 million attendees, according to the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office, an unprecedented scale that amplified consumer spending and brand exposure for local businesses.

Ancillary events, including the Miss Sultan Kudarat pageant hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and a widely shared 10-minute pyrotechnic display, further boosted digital visibility and tourism interest, extending the festival’s economic impact beyond on-site spending.

Aligning cultural events with growth fundamentals

The economic performance of Kalimudan Festival 2025 reflects broader structural trends in Sultan Kudarat’s economy. While agriculture remains a cornerstone, the province has posted the fastest GDP growth in the Soccsksargen region, supported by expanding activity in mining and quarrying, health services, and food-related industries.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that Sultan Kudarat recorded a 2.2 percent economic growth rate in 2024 at constant 2018 prices, reaching P76.99 million, an outcome reinforced by stable peace and order conditions that continue to attract investment.

Parallel to its events-driven strategy, the provincial government is advancing long-term value-chain development in coffee production, an industry where Sultan Kudarat already holds national leadership.

Governor Mangudadatu has committed to upgrading farmer capacity, post-harvest facilities, and processing infrastructure while pushing for national legislation that would formally recognize the province as the country’s coffee capital.

“The bill we are filing in Congress, through our representative, is geared towards making Sultan Kudarat officially as the coffee capital of the country. So that all programs of the national government will prioritize Sultan Kudarat when it comes to coffee, such as providing fertilizers or building farm-to-market roads,” Mangudadatu told reporters.

Sultan Kudarat currently accounts for the majority of coffee output in the SOCCSKSARGEN region, which produces at least 35 percent of the country’s total coffee volume. Around 85 percent of regional production comes from Sultan Kudarat, supported by approximately 20,000 hectares of coffee farms.

House Bill 390, filed by First District Representative Princess Rihan Sakaluran, seeks to institutionalize research, training, and innovation through a dedicated coffee development center, strengthening productivity and competitiveness across the value chain.