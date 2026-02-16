Sultan Kudarat logs 6.8M tourists in 2025, doubling 2024 figures

THE Province of Sultan Kudarat has recorded a tourism breakthrough in 2025, welcoming 6,805,238 same-day visitors more than double the roughly 3 million arrivals logged in 2024 marking a the resurgence of travel and renewed national attention on the province.

Data from the Provincial Tourism Office show that the bulk of visitors were domestic travelers at 6,802,606, while 2,632 were foreign tourists. The figures include attendees of the highly celebrated Kalimudan Festival, which has emerged as a major crowd-drawer and cultural centerpiece not only in Mindanao but across the Philippines.

Kalimudan Festival fuels tourism boom

Provincial officials attribute much of the spike in arrivals to the growing popularity of the Kalimudan Festival, an annual thanksgiving celebration that highlights Sultan Kudarat’s rich tri-people heritage, the Maguindanaon, Manobo, and Christian communities.

In 2025, the festival drew record-breaking crowds for its street dancing competitions, cultural showcases, trade fairs, and agri-tourism exhibits.

Social media exposure and nationwide coverage amplified its reach, turning the event into a must-visit cultural spectacle.

Hotels, restaurants, and transport services reported peak activity during the celebration period, underscoring the festival’s economic ripple effect.

Tourism stakeholders said the event has evolved into a signature attraction that anchors the province’s tourism calendar and strengthens its branding as a cultural and eco-adventure destination.

Strategic partnerships boost visibility

The 2025 surge builds on aggressive tourism campaigns launched in 2024. The province partnered with Miss Universe Philippines to showcase Sultan Kudarat’s scenic and adventure destinations to a national audience.

Among the featured attractions was La Palmera Mountain Ridge, known for its panoramic sea-of-clouds views and mountain landscapes. The collaboration significantly elevated the province’s profile, drawing influencers, content creators, and travel enthusiasts.

Infrastructure improvements also supported the tourism drive.

On June 6, 2024, the province inaugurated its first Tourist Rest Area (TRA) in Tacurong, providing travelers with accessible facilities, information services, and rest amenities, enhancing overall visitor experience and encouraging longer stays.

Agriculture and fisheries post gains

Beyond tourism, Sultan Kudarat’s economic base showed positive momentum in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cereals production increased year-on-year, with palay output reaching 115,233 metric tons, up 3.52 percent from the same period in 2024. Corn production rose even faster at 92,371 metric tons, marking a 7.73 percent increase. Harvested areas for both crops also expanded, reflecting improved farm productivity and sustained agricultural activity.

The fisheries sector posted an even stronger performance. Total fishery production climbed to 5,710.82 metric tons in the fourth quarter, a 23.13 percent increase compared to 2024 levels. The surge was largely driven by inland municipal fisheries, which grew by 44.87 percent year-on-year. However, commercial, marine municipal, and aquaculture subsectors recorded declines.

A province on the rise

With tourism more than doubling in just a year and key sectors such as agriculture and inland fisheries registering gains, Sultan Kudarat is positioning itself as one of Mindanao’s emerging growth centers.

Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu says that the combination of cultural pride, strategic promotions, infrastructure investments, and sectoral resilience has placed Sultan Kudarat firmly on the national map.

As the Kalimudan Festival continues to captivate audiences and partnerships expand the province’s reach, officials are optimistic that the upward trajectory in visitor arrivals and local production will be sustained in the coming years transforming Sultan Kudarat into a powerhouse of culture, eco-tourism, and inclusive development in southern Philippines. DEF