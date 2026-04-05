Sulu State College now university

ANOTHER Mindanaoan institution has joined the ranks of state universities, further strengthening access to higher education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) following the conversion of Sulu State College into Sulu State University.

The transformation was formalized through Republic Act No. 12296, or the Sulu State University Charter, which lapsed into law on September 15, 2025. Under Article VI, Section 27(1) of the Constitution, a bill automatically becomes law if the President fails to act on it within 30 days after it is submitted for approval.

The measure, titled “An Act Converting the Sulu State College in the Municipality of Jolo, Province of Sulu, Into a State University to be Known as the Sulu State University and Appropriating Funds Therefor,” was passed by the House of Representatives on November 22, 2023, amended by the Senate on June 3, 2025, and concurred in by the House on June 9, 2025. It was subsequently published in the Official Gazette, completing a years-long legislative effort to elevate the institution’s status.

“This development marks a significant milestone for the institution and the people of Sulu,” said Prof. Charisma Samparani-Ututalum, the university’s first president.

Ututalum emphasized that the elevation to university status opens broader opportunities for academic growth, research advancement, and community development not only in Sulu but across the Bangsamoro region. She said the transition would allow the institution to expand its academic programs, strengthen its research agenda, and enhance its extension services for local communities.

She added that the university’s strengthened mandate will help produce graduates equipped to meet both regional and national development needs, while enabling more students in Sulu to access quality education closer to home, an important factor in promoting long-term peace, stability, and socio-economic progress.

The legislative effort behind the conversion was spearheaded by Samier Tan, principal author of House Bill No. 9334, with support from Alan Peter Cayetano, who sponsored the measure in the Senate. Earlier versions of the bill were also championed by Shernee Tan, reflecting sustained efforts across multiple Congresses to achieve university status.

Support for the milestone was echoed during the institution’s 44th founding anniversary on March 28, where the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening higher education institutions nationwide. Ched’s Chairperson Shirley Agrupis highlighted the agency’s continued push to support schools in underserved areas, ensuring that quality education becomes more accessible to Filipino learners, particularly in Mindanao and Barmm.

Agrupis underscored that upgrading state colleges into universities forms part of a broader effort to decentralize higher education and empower regional institutions to become hubs of innovation and development. She noted that institutions like Sulu State University are crucial in producing professionals who can directly respond to the needs of their communities.

Meanwhile, Jude Avorque Acidre emphasized the importance of leadership in achieving the milestone, particularly commending Ututalum’s role.

“My warmest and most sincere congratulations to the University’s first-ever President, Dr. Charisma S. Ututalum. Your visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. You have truly paved the way for the youth to reach even greater heights,” Acidre said.

Acidre, who represents the Tingog Party-list, is known for advocating economic resilience, education reform, and regional development. As chairperson of the House Committee on Higher and Technical Education, he has supported policies aimed at strengthening the country’s higher education system.

Founded in 1924 as Sulu High School during the American period, the institution has undergone several transformations from Dayang Hadji Piandao Memorial High School in 1963 to its merger with Jolo Community College in 1982, forming Sulu State College before attaining university status in 2025.

Over the decades, the institution has played a vital role in providing accessible education in Sulu, particularly for students facing geographic and economic barriers. Its programs have traditionally focused on teacher education, agriculture, and technical-vocational training—fields essential to local development. DEF