Sun Life Cycle Ph gathers over 1k Cyclists

Sun Life Cycle Ph opens the wide roads of Imus exclusively for families and friends to enjoy each other’s company and share their love for cycling on Sunday, April 7, 2024 in Imus City, Cavite.

Every year, more and more attendees gather as young as one year old with Sun Life ambassadors Piolo Pascual and Raven Rigor in the lead. The event featured a 60km individual and corporate ride, a 45km ride, and a 30km ride. Kid-friendly biking paths will also give a chance for families to bond with 500-meter kids’ solo rides and even rides with parents.

Imus City once again hosted the event. City mayor Alex Advincula said of the event, “Cavite will always be a home for families to enjoy events and activities that encourage a healthier and happier quality of life.” The mayor added, “For five years, we have partnered with Sun Life and IRONMAN Philippines towards this goal. We are excited for another day of fun which could also inspire the community in a positive way.”

This year, Sun Life will continue to champion this goal. Sun Life continues to be an advocate of health and wellness of the community with efforts that ensure accessible healthcare within barangays and remote areas, as well as supporting events that not only challenges individual athletes and hobbyists, but also to encourage the local community towards an active and quality lifestyle. Carla Gonzalez-Chong, Chief Client Experience & Marketing Officer of Sun Life said of the event, “Through the years, Cycle PH has established a distinct identity in the local cycling scene: a family and beginner- friendly event that aims to infuse the love of physical movement as a way of prioritizing one’s health and well-being. We look forward to new memories we can create together on the road this Sunday.”

With the support of Sun Life, the organizers are able to hold the Tres Ocho campaign which encourages women who would otherwise not have thought of joining a cycling activity by opening registration for 38 pesos during the International Women’s Day.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the IRONMAN Philippines said of this effort, “Ultimately, we have the positive impact of our events for the community in mind. Along with the City of Imus and the title sponsor Sun Life, we hope to promote inclusivity and encourage women participation in sporting events.” This year would be the largest number of female participation of the Cycle Ph events. PR