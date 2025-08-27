SunStar, 9 media institution forge alliance with DMW

IN A historic step toward strengthening public awareness and migrant protection, the Department of Migrant Workers – Davao Region (DMW-Davao) sealed a landmark partnership with ten leading media institutions through the signing of a Memorandum of Commitment (MOC) on August 13, 2025, at The Ritz Hotel, Davao City.

Earlier in the day, DMW-Davao conducted an Anti-Illegal Recruitment and Trafficking in Persons (AIRTIP) campaign for the participating media partners. The orientation provided insights on safe migration practices, legal frameworks, and the critical role of the press in preventing illegal recruitment and human trafficking. This ensured that the MOC was anchored not only on collaboration but also on shared knowledge and responsibility.

The partnership, under the “Regional Migration Network XI” program, institutionalizes responsible, ethical, and constructive journalism on migration. It seeks to guarantee that information on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) is accurate, timely, and sensitive, while combating misinformation and amplifying campaigns on safe and legal migration.