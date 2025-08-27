SunStar, 9 media institution forge alliance with DMW

IN A historic step toward strengthening public awareness and migrant protection, the Department of Migrant Workers – Davao Region (DMW-Davao) sealed a landmark partnership with ten leading media institutions through the signing of a Memorandum of Commitment (MOC) on August 13, 2025, at The Ritz Hotel, Davao City.
Earlier in the day, DMW-Davao conducted an Anti-Illegal Recruitment and Trafficking in Persons (AIRTIP) campaign for the participating media partners. The orientation provided insights on safe migration practices, legal frameworks, and the critical role of the press in preventing illegal recruitment and human trafficking. This ensured that the MOC was anchored not only on collaboration but also on shared knowledge and responsibility.
The partnership, under the “Regional Migration Network XI” program, institutionalizes responsible, ethical, and constructive journalism on migration. It seeks to guarantee that information on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) is accurate, timely, and sensitive, while combating misinformation and amplifying campaigns on safe and legal migration.
The ten media partners who formalized their commitment include 1197 DXFE – AM “The Good News Radio,” DXRP 675 kHz Radyo Pilipinas Davao, SunStar Davao, Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Davao Region, Philippine News Agency (PNA) Davao, RPN DXKT Davao, AWR Hope Radio Davao and Hope Channel Davao, People’s Television Network, Inc. (PTV) Davao, DXDC 621 RMN Davao, and GMA Regional TV – RTV One Mindanao.
Under the MOC, the media institutions pledged to dedicate airtime and editorial space for OFW-related updates, highlight real-life migrant stories, support advocacy campaigns, and provide platforms for community feedback. In turn, DMW-Davao committed to supply verified information, furnish educational materials, coordinate coverage of programs, and equip media partners with capacity-building sessions on anti-illegal recruitment and trafficking prevention.
Representing the Department, Regional Director Maria Carolina B. Agdamag emphasized that this partnership marks a critical stride in building a stronger, more united front for the protection of OFWs and their families.
“Your presence here marks not only partnership but also a shared commitment to uphold the truth, promote awareness, and protect the rights of our modern day heroes,” Agdamag said.
Under the memorandum, SunStar Davao stands in solidarity with DMW in its mission to protect and uplift fellow Filipinos working abroad.
“We recognize the sacrifices OFWs make every day for their families and for our country, and we are committed to telling their stories with truth, respect, and compassion. Through responsible and meaningful journalism, we will help raise awareness, share vital information, and support programs that promote their well-being,” SunStar said in the memorandum.
As a media partner, “we are here to listen, to inform, and to be a bridge between our modern-day heroes and the communities they hold dear.”
The forging of media alliances expands DMW-Davao’s earlier partnerships with government agencies, local government units, NGOs, academe, and law enforcement. With media now formally onboard, the Regional Migration Network XI establishes a more powerful platform to safeguard the rights and dignity of migrant workers, ensuring that their voices, challenges, and contributions are brought to the forefront of public awareness. PR WITH RGL