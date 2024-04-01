SunStar Davao at the forefront of delivering Davraa Meet 2024 updates

Thousands of student-athletes will compete again for honors in Davao City for the most awaited sports event in Davao Region, the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa Meet) 2024.

Scheduled for April 1-7, 2024, the event will span across 24 playing venues.

As an official media partner of Davraa, SunStar Davao will not only produce stories for daily newsprint but also digital content to be posted on all its social media accounts.

“SunStar Davao has always been at the forefront of delivering the latest local sports stories to its readers. You can expect this level of coverage being the official media partner of Davraa 2024,” SunStar Davao business manager Donna Cuyos.

SunStar Davao, according to her, has been an avid supporter of promoting sports development and documenting the remarkable journeys of athletes from the region, both on the national and international stage.

In the weeks leading up to the regionwide sports event, SunStar Davao has already released a series of stories and videos on the hosting and game preparations.

Expect SunStar Davao to provide blow-by-blow coverage across its various platforms, which you shouldn't miss.

SunStar Davao will also post highlights of the opening ceremonies in partnership with the City Government of Davao and the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region.

SunStar Davao’s special coverage of the Davraa Meet 2024, which is in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region and the City Government of Davao, is sponsored by the City Government of Mati, Santos Land Development Corporation, Provincial Government of Davao de Oro, Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao, NCCC, and Davao de Oro First District Rep. Maricar Zamora. RGL