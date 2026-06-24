SunStar Davao editor sole AJF 2026 fellow from PH

SUNSTAR Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan has earned a spot in the prestigious Asia Journalism Fellowship (AJF) 2026 cohort.

Standing out as the sole representative from the Philippines in this year's class, Abalayan joins 19 other highly accomplished media professionals chosen from an exceptionally competitive pool of applicants representing 16 countries across Asia.

The fellowship, a prominent professional development program, is hosted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in partnership with the Temasek Foundation.

Scheduled to run from July 6 to August 28, 2026, the eight-week program features a hybrid format. It will kick off with four weeks of online engagement and conclude with a four-week in-person segment in Singapore.

In a statement, Abalayan described the selection as "another prayer answered," noting that the achievement comes after initially missing out on her first attempt last year.

"This opportunity means even more because I didn’t make it on my first try last year. I applied again this year, not expecting much, knowing that talented journalists from across Asia were also vying for a spot," Abalayan said.

She credited a portion of her success to the guidance of her peer, SunStar Davao Digital Service Head and AJF 2025 fellow Ralph Llemit.

"Special thanks to my SunStar Davao colleague Ralph Llemit, an AJF 2025 fellow, whose advice helped strengthen my application," she added, emphasizing that the experience taught her a broader lesson in perseverance. "To anyone pursuing a dream: don’t let one setback define your story. Sometimes the answer is, 'Not yet.'"

A tradition of excellence

Abalayan’s selection marks a consecutive milestone for SunStar Davao, building on the local newsroom’s presence in the program. Last year, Ralph Lawrence Llemit was selected as one of only two mid-career media professionals from the Philippines to participate in the AJF 2025 cohort, which ran from September 8 to October 31, 2025. Llemit, who covers local politics, national affairs, and environmental journalism, utilized his fellowship to deepen his newsroom capabilities and expand cross-border communication trends.

Launched in 2009, the AJF is currently in its 17th year of providing Asian media practitioners with opportunities to sharpen their skills, reflect on their craft, and analyze shifting regional media landscapes.

Originally managed by Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, the fellowship transitioned to the IPS at NUS in 2017. To date, it has cultivated a robust network of over 250 journalists from more than 20 Asian countries and territories, fostering ongoing dialogue and international collaboration.

Throughout the 2026 fellowship, participants will engage in intensive media training, expert-led seminars, and focused thematic discussions designed to deepen their understanding of regional issues.

The program also offers unique opportunities for the fellows to network directly with Singapore-based policymakers, academics, and international media peers. RGL