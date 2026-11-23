WINNING an award for the second consecutive year is special enough. But not knowing which story earned the recognition until the awarding ceremony made the moment even more memorable for SunStar Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan.
Abalayan won Best Agriculture News Story – Regional for her entry, “Eels Fuel New Rural Trade,” at the 19th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at Fairmont Makati.
The win followed her 2025 recognition for Best Agriculture Feature Story – Regional for a story about a young entrepreneur who transformed mulberry farming into a thriving business.
“Standing here for the second straight year feels surreal. I am truly grateful and honored to be among this year’s winners,” Abalayan said in her acceptance speech. “I am truly grateful and honored to be among this year’s winners of the 19th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards. Thank you, Lord, for this favor and answered prayer!”
The suspense began weeks before the ceremony.
On Nov. 5, Abalayan received a congratulatory email informing her that she was among this year's awardees. However, the organizers asked the winners to keep the news confidential until the ceremony.
While she knew she had won, she did not know which of her submitted stories had impressed the judges.
She initially prepared an acceptance speech highlighting her two agriculture feature entries. But when the Best Agriculture Feature Story – Regional award went to Liezl Bautista of Samar Chronicle for “Grass Into Gold,” Abalayan thought her feature stories had not made the cut.
She then wondered which of her two news entries had won.
The answer came when organizers called her name for “Eels Fuel New Rural Trade.”
The recognition was particularly meaningful because the story went beyond the numbers behind an emerging export industry. It brought attention to small-scale gatherers whose work is helping connect rural Mindanao communities to China's growing food market.
From muddy fields to the Chinese market
What was once a little-known catch from muddy rice fields and freshwater wetlands has become a promising export commodity for Mindanao.
Abalayan's winning story traces how rising demand in China has opened new income opportunities for small-scale Asian swamp eel gatherers across several provinces in Mindanao.
Davao City-based Maylong Enterprises Corp. was preparing its 22nd shipment of five metric tons of live eels, valued at approximately P1.3 million, for delivery to Nanning, China.
The trade has attracted suppliers from Cotabato, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, and other agricultural communities.
Unlike agricultural ventures that require substantial capital, eel gathering relies largely on labor, local knowledge, and access to rice paddies, marshes, and freshwater wetlands where the species naturally thrives.
Maylong Enterprises manager Retchie Tayco told SunStar Davao that the business gives rural residents a chance to earn additional income without a large initial investment.
“There are still not many suppliers from Davao Region, but once more people learn about the opportunity, they may become interested because it does not require a large capital investment,” Tayco said.
He added that while the work is physically demanding, the trade has become a welcome source of income for many suppliers.
“This is a big help to suppliers because it does not require much capital, although the work is difficult because eels are not easy to catch,” he said.
The story also examined the challenges that could limit the industry's expansion, including cargo space constraints, export compliance requirements and limited access to laboratory testing facilities.
For Abalayan, these details made the story worth pursuing.
Behind every shipment, she said, are people whose hard work and knowledge often go unnoticed but contribute to the growing agricultural and fisheries trade.
Her heartfelt thanks went to Tayco for granting her an interview, sharing his insights into the emerging export business, and allowing her to see the live eels being prepared for shipment to China.
The experience helped her bring readers closer to an industry that many may not even know exists.
Stories that go beyond the harvest
Abalayan's other entries this year also explored the people and innovations shaping agriculture and rural livelihoods.
One featured the House of Musa and its founder, Joy Soo, whose advocacy transforms discarded banana pseudostems into world-class fabric. The initiative also involves persons deprived of liberty in Davao del Norte, who weave the fibers into products that provide livelihood opportunities and a chance to rebuild their lives.
Another chronicled the Arta family's four-decade journey in durian farming, highlighting the perseverance, experience, and generational commitment behind one of Davao's most valued agricultural products.
Although neither feature entry won this year, Abalayan said both remain close to her heart.
She described the people she encountered while working on her stories as an important part of her journey as a journalist.
“I feel blessed to have met extraordinary people whose stories I had the privilege of sharing,” she said.
Recognizing excellence in agri journalism
This year's Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards drew more than 400 entries from print, online, television, and radio journalists nationwide.
Presented annually by PMFTC Inc. (Philip Morris Philippines), the awards recognize outstanding journalism that brings agriculture and the stories of Filipino farmers to the forefront.
Business World's Vonn Andrei Villamiel won Best Agriculture News Story – National for “Rice Farmers in the Philippines Face More Pressure as Imports Resume.”
The Agriculture Story of the Year went to Joanna Rose Aglibot of the Philippine Daily Inquirer for “From Shore to Shoal: Zambales Fishers Fight to Sustain Livelihood,” while Jose Revoli Cortez of Manila Standard won Agriculture Photo of the Year for “Traditional Drying Method.”
Other winners included Marilou Guieb of Business Mirror, who received Best Agriculture Feature Story – National for “Farm Tourism Comes of Age,” and Liezl Bautista of Samar Chronicle, who won Best Agriculture Feature Story – Regional for “Grass Into Gold.”
Welmer Estrada of 91.1 FM Jelexie Radio won Best Agriculture Radio Program or Segment for “Lupa.” Kara David and John Eumer Yanga of GMA Network's I-Witness received Best Agriculture TV Program or Segment for “Ang Mangingisdang Walang Bangka.”
Genory Vanz Alfasain of Philstar.com won Best Online Story for “In Davao a 28 Yr Old Processor Bites Her Way to Specialty Coffee Success.”
The awards also recognized tobacco journalism. Junephrey Ocampo of Manila Bulletin Agriculture Magazine won Tobacco Story of the Year for “Tobacco Farmers at a Crossroads,” while Ray Zambrano of the Philippine Daily Inquirer received Tobacco Photo of the Year for “Barn Check.”
A win rooted in gratitude
For Abalayan, the second consecutive Bright Leaf award carries a meaning that goes beyond professional recognition.
She dedicated the award to her late mother, Aleli, who first nurtured her love for reading and writing, and her journalism professor, Ed Fernandez, whom she recently lost.
“I carry with me the lessons, love and inspiration you both have left behind,” she said.
She also dedicated the recognition to her husband, Alvin, and their sons, Sean and Shem, whom she fondly called her three boys.
“To my three boys — my husband, Alvin, and our sons, Sean and Shem — this is for you! Thank you for your unconditional love, patience, and for always bearing with me,” she said.
She also thanked her SunStar Davao family, particularly its editor-in-chief, Cristina Alivio, for the trust, encouragement, and continued support in pursuing the stories she believes deserve to be told.
She emphasized that the recognition also reflects the newsroom's commitment to meaningful agricultural journalism.
SunStar Davao remains committed to telling meaningful stories about agriculture and rural development, highlighting the people, innovations, and communities that help move the sector forward.
She likewise thanked her siblings, ICOC church family, closest friends, prayer warriors, and mentors for their constant encouragement and prayers.
Abalayan acknowledged PMFTC Inc. (Philip Morris Philippines) for sustaining a platform that recognizes agricultural journalism and thanked the judges for seeing value in the stories submitted this year.
Her first Bright Leaf award in 2025 affirmed the importance of telling stories about farmers, their struggles and their resilience. Winning again this year has strengthened her resolve to continue pursuing stories that give rural communities a voice.
The recognition, she said, encourages journalists to look beyond statistics and tell compelling, human stories about farmers, communities and the future of agriculture.