WINNING an award for the second consecutive year is special enough. But not knowing which story earned the recognition until the awarding ceremony made the moment even more memorable for SunStar Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan.

Abalayan won Best Agriculture News Story – Regional for her entry, “Eels Fuel New Rural Trade,” at the 19th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at Fairmont Makati.

The win followed her 2025 recognition for Best Agriculture Feature Story – Regional for a story about a young entrepreneur who transformed mulberry farming into a thriving business.

“Standing here for the second straight year feels surreal. I am truly grateful and honored to be among this year’s winners,” Abalayan said in her acceptance speech. “I am truly grateful and honored to be among this year’s winners of the 19th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards. Thank you, Lord, for this favor and answered prayer!”

The suspense began weeks before the ceremony.

On Nov. 5, Abalayan received a congratulatory email informing her that she was among this year's awardees. However, the organizers asked the winners to keep the news confidential until the ceremony.

While she knew she had won, she did not know which of her submitted stories had impressed the judges.

She initially prepared an acceptance speech highlighting her two agriculture feature entries. But when the Best Agriculture Feature Story – Regional award went to Liezl Bautista of Samar Chronicle for “Grass Into Gold,” Abalayan thought her feature stories had not made the cut.

She then wondered which of her two news entries had won.

The answer came when organizers called her name for “Eels Fuel New Rural Trade.”

The recognition was particularly meaningful because the story went beyond the numbers behind an emerging export industry. It brought attention to small-scale gatherers whose work is helping connect rural Mindanao communities to China's growing food market.