SunStar Davao Editorial Team celebrates year-end Christmas gathering at Malagos Café

LAST December 18, 2025, SunStar Davao Editorial Team gathered for an intimate year-end Christmas celebration at the Waling-Waling Pavilion of Malagos Homegrown Café in Matina Aplaya. Bringing together multimedia reporters, social media managers, and editors, the gathering was a moment of reflection, camaraderie, and a little indulgence for the team that has kept the news outlet at the forefront of Mindanao journalism.
Nestled in a warm and inviting corner of Matina Aplaya, Malagos Homegrown Café offered the perfect backdrop for the celebration. Known for its signature chocolate creations and locally inspired menu, the café’s cozy environment made every guest feel at home. With its new offering, Happy Hour, the team enjoyed fresh cocktails and drinks, pairing the festive mood with the café’s flavorful delights. It’s no wonder Malagos has earned a reputation as Davao’s must-go-to place for dining and leisure.
For the SunStar Davao team, the evening was more than a holiday celebration. It was a chance to pause and acknowledge the dedication that kept the newsroom thriving throughout the year.
“Even with tight deadlines and the fast-paced nature of media, our editorial team has managed to stay on top by working collaboratively and supporting one another,” shared Ezra Francisquete, one of the reporters. “This gathering reminds us that our success isn’t just in the stories we tell, but in the people who make it all possible.”
Testimonies from the team reflected both gratitude and inspiration. Reporters recalled challenging assignments met with teamwork, while social media managers highlighted the importance of engaging the public in meaningful storytelling. “Being here, enjoying Malagos’ finest chocolates and drinks, it’s more than a meal—it’s a reward for resilience and creativity throughout the year,” Ezra added.
As the festive lights of Malagos Homegrown Café glowed against the evening sky, laughter and shared memories filled the air. The celebration was a reminder that success in journalism, much like the café’s chocolate delights, is crafted with care, patience, and a touch of sweetness.
With the new year on the horizon, the SunStar Davao Editorial Team leaves 2025 with renewed energy, stronger bonds, and an appreciation for the spaces and people that make every story possible, both in the newsroom and beyond. DEF