SunStar Davao journalist chosen for Asia Journalism Fellowship 2025

SUNSTAR Davao journalist Ralph Llemit has been selected as one of only two mid-career media professionals coming from the Philippines for the Asia Journalism Fellowship (AJF) 2025, a prestigious fellowship program hosted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in partnership with Temasek Foundation.

Llemit is among the 20 other journalists in Asia accepted into this year’s fellowship program, which brings together fellows from Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

Llemit notes that this is the second time he has attended a fellowship in Singapore, the first being in 2022 through a program organized by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and the Temasek Foundation.

“I am deeply grateful to SunStar Davao for giving me the chance to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To my colleagues in the media, thank you for your warm greetings, and to my family, relatives, and friends—salamat kaayo (thank you very much) for your unwavering support,” he shared.

Llemit also recalls his experience with climate journalism training during the “Let’s Talk Climate!”, organized by the Philippine Network of Environmental Journalists.

“Being selected for the AFJ fellowship is truly a dream come true. It will not only enrich my knowledge and skills as a journalist, but also allow me to share these valuable insights with my colleagues and the next generation of journalists,” he added.

The fellowship, running from September 8 to October 31, 2025, will adopt a hybrid format, starting with four weeks of online engagement followed by four weeks of in-person sessions in Singapore.

Participants will undergo media training, expert-led seminars, and thematic discussions, and will meet with policymakers, academics, and media professionals while also visiting cultural and institutional sites in Singapore.

Now in its 16th edition, the AJF was launched in 2009 to provide journalists with opportunities to reflect on their craft, recharge professionally, and expand their understanding of regional media trends.

Initially managed by Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information until 2016, the program has since been run by IPS at NUS. Over the years, the fellowship has built a strong network of 258 journalists from 22 Asian countries and territories, fostering cross-border dialogue and collaboration.

Llemit, who currently serves as Digital Service Head of SunStar Publishing Inc. in Davao City, has eight years of experience covering stories ranging from local politics to national affairs, with a strong focus on environmental issues that affect communities.

He began his journalism career at Edge Davao before joining SunStar, and has earned recognition for impactful storytelling.