Sunstar Davao wins big at PPI’s 2025 Community Press Awards

SUNSTAR Davao won the Best in Business and Economic Reporting (Daily) award at the 2025 Community Press Awards of the Philippine Press Institute (PPI), earning recognition for its coverage of business and economic issues affecting communities in Mindanao.

PPI conferred the award during ceremonies held June 4 at Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Manila as part of its 62nd anniversary celebration, which runs from June 4 to 6.

Beyond its top award, SunStar Davao was also named a finalist in four categories: Best News Website (Mindanao), Best in Photojournalism (Daily), Best in Editorial Page (Daily), and Best in Environmental Reporting (Daily).

In a statement, the publication said the recognition reinforces its commitment to producing journalism that informs and empowers readers.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition from the Philippine Press Institute. Winning the Best in Business and Economic Reporting award affirms our commitment to producing accurate, relevant, and impactful journalism that helps readers understand the economic issues shaping their lives and communities," SunStar Davao said.

The publication credited the achievement to the collective effort of its newsroom.

"This award belongs to the entire SunStar Davao newsroom. We are equally grateful for our finalist citations in Best News Website, Best in Photojournalism, Best in Editorial Page, and Best in Environmental Reporting. These recognitions reflect the collective effort, passion, and dedication of our reporters, editors, digital team, and contributors who work every day to serve our readers with credible and meaningful journalism," it said.

SunStar Davao also thanked its sources, partners, and readers for their continued trust and support.

"We share this achievement with our sources, partners, and readers whose trust continues to inspire us to pursue stories that matter," the publication said.

Other members of the SunStar network also earned honors during the awards ceremony. SunStar Cebu won Best News Website and Best in Photojournalism.

The annual Community Press Awards recognize outstanding work by community newspapers, digital news organizations, and journalists across the Philippines. RGL