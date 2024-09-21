Davao

SunStar Davao wins big in Luntiang Pluma

6 Sunstar Davao stories that expose, criticize, suggest, advocate, and verify environmental-related issues in Davao City and report social actions by concerned agencies and organizations were recognized
LUNTIANG PLUMA. SunStar Davao multimedia reporters David Ezra Francisquete (leftmost) and Rojean Grace Patumbon (second from right), SunStar editor Marianne Saberon-Abalayan (second from left), and former SunStar Davao multimedia reporter Ian Carl Espinosa pose for a photo opportunity during the 2nd Luntiang Pluma Awards on Friday afternoon, September 20, 2024, at SM City Davao. Six environment stories published by SunStar Davao were recognized during the Luntiang Pluma, which recognizes promising stories or write-ups that exposed, opposed, proposed, advocated, and/or affirmed environmental realities and report on destructive and corrective actions in Davao City.
Published on

SUNSTAR Davao won big in Luntiang Pluma 2024 as six stories written by its journalists were recognized. 

Luntiang Pluma acknowledges stories or articles that expose, criticize, suggest, advocate, and verify environmental-related issues in Davao City and report social actions by concerned agencies and organizations.

The stories written by editor Marianne Saberon-Abalayan, multimedia reporters Rojean Grace Patumbon, David Ezra Francisquete and former SunStar Davao multimedia reporter, Ian Carl Espinosa were among the Top 10 articles recognized by the Lunhaw Awards Committee.

Here are the winning entries:

"Rains Bring Hope to Farmers" – Marianne Saberon-Abalayan.

"Emerging from El Niño" – Marianne Saberon-Abalayan.

"Emerging Crisis: Encroachment Threatens Vital Watershed in Sitio Kalatong" – Rojean Grace G. Patumbon

"Proposed Subdivision at Shrine Hills Faces Backlash amid Landslide Concerns, Regulatory Scrutiny" – Rojean Grace G. Patumbon 

"Davao Gulf Divers, DENR-PAMO, Retrieve 100 Meters of Abandoned Fishing Nets" – David Ezra Francisquete 

"An Eye on El Niño: Farmers, Gov't to Implement Proactive Measures" – Ian Carl Espinosa

Meanwhile, stories by Mindanews, Mindanao Times, and Edge Davao, as well as, stories by students from the University of Mindanao, Holy Cross of Davao College, and Ateneo de Davao University were also recognized.

The qualifications for the awards include: journalist or student journalist must be Davao City-based and a traditional or digital writer who resides, works, or studies in the city; their articles must have been written from 2022 to July 2024, both online and in print. 

Apart from the Luntiang Pluma, Idis also announced the annual event in partnership with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), City Agriculturist's Office (Cagro), Davao City Water District (DCWD), Davao Association of Catholic Schools Inc. (Dacs), and SM City Davao organize this year’s Lunhaw Awards on September 18 to 20, 2024.  DEF

University of Mindanao
Ateneo de Davao University
SunStar Davao
Davao City
Holy Cross of Davao College
Luntiang Pluma
Luntiang Pluma Awards
environmental journalism
Marianne Saberon-Abalayan
Rojean Grace Patumbon
David Ezra Francisquete
Ian Carl Espinosa

