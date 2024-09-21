SunStar Davao wins big in Luntiang Pluma

SUNSTAR Davao won big in Luntiang Pluma 2024 as six stories written by its journalists were recognized.
Luntiang Pluma acknowledges stories or articles that expose, criticize, suggest, advocate, and verify environmental-related issues in Davao City and report social actions by concerned agencies and organizations.
The stories written by editor Marianne Saberon-Abalayan, multimedia reporters Rojean Grace Patumbon, David Ezra Francisquete and former SunStar Davao multimedia reporter, Ian Carl Espinosa were among the Top 10 articles recognized by the Lunhaw Awards Committee.
Here are the winning entries:
"Rains Bring Hope to Farmers" – Marianne Saberon-Abalayan.
"Emerging from El Niño" – Marianne Saberon-Abalayan.
"Emerging Crisis: Encroachment Threatens Vital Watershed in Sitio Kalatong" – Rojean Grace G. Patumbon
"Proposed Subdivision at Shrine Hills Faces Backlash amid Landslide Concerns, Regulatory Scrutiny" – Rojean Grace G. Patumbon
"Davao Gulf Divers, DENR-PAMO, Retrieve 100 Meters of Abandoned Fishing Nets" – David Ezra Francisquete
"An Eye on El Niño: Farmers, Gov't to Implement Proactive Measures" – Ian Carl Espinosa
Meanwhile, stories by Mindanews, Mindanao Times, and Edge Davao, as well as, stories by students from the University of Mindanao, Holy Cross of Davao College, and Ateneo de Davao University were also recognized.
The qualifications for the awards include: journalist or student journalist must be Davao City-based and a traditional or digital writer who resides, works, or studies in the city; their articles must have been written from 2022 to July 2024, both online and in print.
Apart from the Luntiang Pluma, Idis also announced the annual event in partnership with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), City Agriculturist's Office (Cagro), Davao City Water District (DCWD), Davao Association of Catholic Schools Inc. (Dacs), and SM City Davao organize this year’s Lunhaw Awards on September 18 to 20, 2024. DEF