SunStar Davao wins big in Luntiang Pluma

SUNSTAR Davao won big in Luntiang Pluma 2024 as six stories written by its journalists were recognized.

Luntiang Pluma acknowledges stories or articles that expose, criticize, suggest, advocate, and verify environmental-related issues in Davao City and report social actions by concerned agencies and organizations.

The stories written by editor Marianne Saberon-Abalayan, multimedia reporters Rojean Grace Patumbon, David Ezra Francisquete and former SunStar Davao multimedia reporter, Ian Carl Espinosa were among the Top 10 articles recognized by the Lunhaw Awards Committee.