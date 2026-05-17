SunStar wins 3 ATMA awards

Media's role in healing society

In his closing message, Archbishop Romulo G. Valles, who also received the Archbishop Clovis Thibault Special Award, thanked the organizers, partners, and participants and admitted he was surprised by the recognition.

He also acknowledged the continued support of Ateneo de Davao University for hosting the awards ceremony.

Valles paid tribute to the late Fr. Benny Tudtud, whom he described as an excellent communicator who championed interreligious dialogue and used storytelling to promote Gospel values, unity, and understanding among different faiths.

“Today, we celebrate more than awards. We celebrate a vocation, a calling to communicate truth, to form minds, to touch hearts, and to build understanding in our society,” Valles said. “In a world where words can easily divide and confuse, your work reminds us that communication can also heal, enlighten, and unite, if it is imbued with Gospel values.”

Valles also commended journalists, media organizations, and student communicators for helping shape the public conscience and encouraging people to see life more truthfully and humanely. He added that journalism, at its core, can become a form of evangelization.

He said that the Church sees media practitioners as partners in promoting truth, dignity, and hope beyond church communities and into wider society. He encouraged journalists to continue working with integrity, compassion, and responsibility while never losing sight of the dignity of every person whose story they tell.

“May this recognition inspire you to continue your good work with even greater dedication. May we continue to walk together, Church and media, serving truth, promoting peace, and building a more caring and hopeful society,” the archbishop added.

Journalism rooted in dignity and responsibility

Fr. Ritsche Gamaya, director of the Archdiocesan Commission on Social Communications, emphasized that the awards exist because of the work of media practitioners.

Gamaya thanked journalists, writers, and producers for helping inform the public and uphold truth in society.

Drawing from Church teachings on social communications, he stressed that journalists carry the responsibility of protecting moral standards and human dignity, noting that the media has the power to guide society toward what is good.

He added that the awards aim not only to recognize excellence in journalism but also to encourage ethical reporting, strengthen public engagement, and foster collaboration among stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Rex Andrew Alarcon, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on Social Communications, urged communicators to preserve human dignity amid the fast-paced digital age.

“In a time when communication is fast and widespread, we must not lose sight of the human person behind every story,” he said.

Alarcon emphasized that behind every story is a human person who deserves respect and compassion. He said communication should go beyond technology and reach, and instead foster authentic human connection rooted in truth and values.

PTV Mindanao head and awardee Vina Araneta described the recognition as both humbling and affirming.

“To be recognized by the Church is a distinction that touches not just our professional lives, but our very core as human beings,” she said.

Araneta noted that many journalists work under pressure and difficult conditions without expecting recognition, making the awards a meaningful reminder that their work matters.

“This recognition is also a call to action. As media practitioners, we have the power to shape perspectives, influence minds, and move hearts,” she said.

She also called on fellow media practitioners to remain committed to truth, empathy, and unity, especially amid misinformation and division.

About Atma

The Archbishop Thibault Media Awards (Atma) 2026 honors exemplary stories from media practitioners, parishes, and students, recognizing journalism that upholds Catholic values and ethical standards.

The awards recognize work reflecting Church teachings on social justice and addressing issues such as family values, women’s dignity, workers’ rights, environmental care, migrant welfare, and human trafficking. The program also promotes responsible media practice while advancing the common good and global solidarity.

Named after Archbishop Clovis Thibault, the awards celebrate journalistic excellence across various platforms while promoting ethical and values-oriented reporting.

Formerly known as the Davao Catholic Mass Media Awards, ATMA was revived last year and renamed in honor of Davao City’s first archbishop, Clovis Thibault of the Société des Missions Étrangères de Paris. He served as Davao’s first prelate-ordinary in 1954, its first bishop in 1966, and its first archbishop in 1970.