SunStar wins 3 ATMA awards

SUNSTAR Davao won three of the 11 major awards at the 2026 Archbishop Thibault Media Awards (ATMA) held Saturday, May 16, at Ateneo de Davao University, highlighting the publication’s commitment to values-driven and socially relevant journalism.
The publication secured awards recognizing stories that promoted peace, family values, evangelization, and social justice.
David Ezra Francisquete’s “Inside Bangsamoro: Reflection on Moro's Identity” won the Fratelli Tutti Award or Pacem in Terris Award on Peace, Justice and Liberty, which honors stories that promote dialogue, solidarity, unity, and the common good grounded in social justice.
A first-time nominee and winner, Francisquete said the recognition inspired him to continue producing stories that amplify peace, inclusion, and social justice in Mindanao.
“Still taking this all in. Finalist in three categories, including the highest honor, the Archbishop Clovis Thibault,” Francisquete said. “But winning the Fratelli Tutti Award for my Bangsamoro story is more than recognition. It is a reminder to keep telling stories that amplify peace, inclusion, and social justice in Mindanao, especially for the Moro people.”
The same story was also a finalist for the Archbishop Clovis Thibault Media Award, the highest recognition of the night. His other story, “Child marriage remains a painful norm for many girls in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi,” was nominated for the Mulieris Dignitatem Award.
SunStar Davao editor-in-chief Cristina Alivio received two awards for her stories “A Christmas of hope, one small step at a time,” which earned the Familiaris Consortio Award, and “Davao Archdiocese to End ‘Cry for Mercy, Renewal’ Prayer on Nov. 23,” which won the Evangelii Gaudium Award.
The Familiaris Consortio Award recognizes stories reflecting family values aligned with Church teachings and Filipino culture, while the Evangelii Gaudium Award honors journalism that contributes to evangelization and highlights social realities through a lens of faith.
Alivio described the recognition as bittersweet as the awarding ceremony coincided with the wake of her father, who passed away days earlier.
“Although it is bittersweet to receive these awards for the second time at Atma, as this year's awarding ceremony coincided with the wake of my father, who passed away just a few days ago, I hope they serve as a tribute to every community journalist who upholds not only the ethical standards of the profession, but also echoes God’s love through their work,” Alivio said.
She also dedicated the awards to her late father.
“I dedicate these awards to my late father, who inspired me to always give my best in everything I do, as though every task were entrusted to me by God himself,” she added.
Alivio was also a finalist for the Fratelli Tutti Award for her story “The war: An A-bombing survivor's testimony that shaped my vision of real power.”
Associate editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan, who received Alivio’s awards during the ceremony, was also a finalist for her story “Davao Oriental pushes through after twin quakes” under the Populorum Progressio Award. Abalayan previously won two awards during ATMA’s inaugural staging last year.
Digital service head Ralph Lawrence Llemit, meanwhile, became a finalist in four categories, including the Populorum Progressio Award for “Healing by empowering: A doctor who changes profession but retains vocation,” the Erga Migrantes Award for “DMW, BOC return ‘abandoned’ balikbayan boxes to owners,” and two photojournalism entries under the Communio et Progressio Award.
Media's role in healing society
In his closing message, Archbishop Romulo G. Valles, who also received the Archbishop Clovis Thibault Special Award, thanked the organizers, partners, and participants and admitted he was surprised by the recognition.
He also acknowledged the continued support of Ateneo de Davao University for hosting the awards ceremony.
Valles paid tribute to the late Fr. Benny Tudtud, whom he described as an excellent communicator who championed interreligious dialogue and used storytelling to promote Gospel values, unity, and understanding among different faiths.
“Today, we celebrate more than awards. We celebrate a vocation, a calling to communicate truth, to form minds, to touch hearts, and to build understanding in our society,” Valles said. “In a world where words can easily divide and confuse, your work reminds us that communication can also heal, enlighten, and unite, if it is imbued with Gospel values.”
Valles also commended journalists, media organizations, and student communicators for helping shape the public conscience and encouraging people to see life more truthfully and humanely. He added that journalism, at its core, can become a form of evangelization.
He said that the Church sees media practitioners as partners in promoting truth, dignity, and hope beyond church communities and into wider society. He encouraged journalists to continue working with integrity, compassion, and responsibility while never losing sight of the dignity of every person whose story they tell.
“May this recognition inspire you to continue your good work with even greater dedication. May we continue to walk together, Church and media, serving truth, promoting peace, and building a more caring and hopeful society,” the archbishop added.
Journalism rooted in dignity and responsibility
Fr. Ritsche Gamaya, director of the Archdiocesan Commission on Social Communications, emphasized that the awards exist because of the work of media practitioners.
Gamaya thanked journalists, writers, and producers for helping inform the public and uphold truth in society.
Drawing from Church teachings on social communications, he stressed that journalists carry the responsibility of protecting moral standards and human dignity, noting that the media has the power to guide society toward what is good.
He added that the awards aim not only to recognize excellence in journalism but also to encourage ethical reporting, strengthen public engagement, and foster collaboration among stakeholders.
Meanwhile, Rex Andrew Alarcon, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on Social Communications, urged communicators to preserve human dignity amid the fast-paced digital age.
“In a time when communication is fast and widespread, we must not lose sight of the human person behind every story,” he said.
Alarcon emphasized that behind every story is a human person who deserves respect and compassion. He said communication should go beyond technology and reach, and instead foster authentic human connection rooted in truth and values.
PTV Mindanao head and awardee Vina Araneta described the recognition as both humbling and affirming.
“To be recognized by the Church is a distinction that touches not just our professional lives, but our very core as human beings,” she said.
Araneta noted that many journalists work under pressure and difficult conditions without expecting recognition, making the awards a meaningful reminder that their work matters.
“This recognition is also a call to action. As media practitioners, we have the power to shape perspectives, influence minds, and move hearts,” she said.
She also called on fellow media practitioners to remain committed to truth, empathy, and unity, especially amid misinformation and division.
About Atma
The Archbishop Thibault Media Awards (Atma) 2026 honors exemplary stories from media practitioners, parishes, and students, recognizing journalism that upholds Catholic values and ethical standards.
The awards recognize work reflecting Church teachings on social justice and addressing issues such as family values, women’s dignity, workers’ rights, environmental care, migrant welfare, and human trafficking. The program also promotes responsible media practice while advancing the common good and global solidarity.
Named after Archbishop Clovis Thibault, the awards celebrate journalistic excellence across various platforms while promoting ethical and values-oriented reporting.
Formerly known as the Davao Catholic Mass Media Awards, ATMA was revived last year and renamed in honor of Davao City’s first archbishop, Clovis Thibault of the Société des Missions Étrangères de Paris. He served as Davao’s first prelate-ordinary in 1954, its first bishop in 1966, and its first archbishop in 1970.
List of winners
Here is the full list of the awardees of the 2025 Archbishop Thibault Media Awards:
Archbishop Clovis Thibault Media Award - South Cotabato farmers future-proofing rice in an uncertain climate (Nova Mae Francas/Mindanews)
Laudato Si Award - Protecting the sea turtles of Mati (Part 1)/Why the existence of sea turtles matter (Part 2) (Nova Mae Francas/Mindanews)
Inter Mirifica Award - "Kaagbay Nimo": Psychological First Aid 2026 (Sophia Beatrice V. Sison/Davao Catholic Herald)
Communio Et Progressio Award (Best Photojournalist) - MANIngkamot (Jana Buagas/Atenews (AdDU)
Dignitas Infinita Award - STRAIGHT SHOT: INCLUSIVITY (Renz Barbarona/PTV Davao)
Evangelii Gaudium Award - Davao archdiocese to end "Cry for Mercy, Renewal" prayer on Nov 23 (Cristina Alivio/SunStar Davao)
Erga Migrantes Award - Higit 100 guro sa Davao Region, lumahok sa 3-day SPIMS Congress ng Department of Migrant Workers sa Davao City (Jaira Mondez-Alis/PTV Davao)
Laborem Exercens Award - South Cotabato farmers future-proofing rice in an uncertain climate (Nova Mae Francas/Mindanews)
Populorum Progessio Award - Straight Shot with Community Volunteers (Vinafel Araneta-Pilapil/PTV Davao)
Mulieris Dignitatem Award - ABANTE KABABYEN-AN: Gender-based Violence (Shannon Kate C. Pabroa/Davao City Disaster Radio 87.5FM)
Familiaris Consortio Award - A Christmas of hope, one small step at a time (Cristina E. Alivio/SunStar Davao)
Fratelli Tutti Award - Inside Bangsamoro: Reflection on Moro's identity (David Ezra Francisquete/SunStar Davao)
Christus Vivit Award - Come Blue Knights take your stand (Elliot Dimasuhid/Atenews (AdDU)
Archbishop Clovis Thibault Special Award - Most Rev. Guillermo Afable, D.D. (Bishop/Diocese of Digos); Most Rev. Romulo G. Valles, D.D. (Archbishop/Archdiocese of Davao) RGL