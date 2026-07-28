Super Health Center in Mati completed

THE Super Health Center in Magapo, Barangay Central, Mati City, has been completed and was officially turned over on Friday, July 24, 2024, bringing basic medical services closer to residents.

No less than Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended the turnover of the health facility.

“Ang layunin ng Super Health Center ay ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa mga komunidad para hindi na kailangang bumiyahe nang malayo ang ating mga kababayan para sa pangunahing pangangailangan sa kalusugan,” Go said.

The Super Health Center received funding support secured through Go’s initiative and forms part of continuing efforts to strengthen primary healthcare capacity in Davao Oriental.

During the activity, the senator acknowledged Mati City officials, local council members, health officials, barangay health workers, and other partners involved in the completion and operation of the facility.

Go particularly recognized Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, Vice Governor Ma. Glenda Monette Gayta, Board Member Don Montojo, Mati City Mayor Joel Mayo Almario, Vice Mayor Lorenzo Leon Rabat, Lupon Vice Mayor Atty. Chrence Go, Councilor Tara Rabat Gayta, Councilor Rogelio Pabio, and other local officials for their support and participation in initiatives aimed at improving healthcare services in the province.

The Super Health Center is designed to provide primary care and other health services that may help reduce congestion in larger hospitals by addressing certain medical needs at the community level.

Go said the facility should complement the services of rural health units, barangay health stations, and hospitals in the province.

“Kapag maagang napatingnan ang pasyente, mas maagang maaagapan ang sakit. Kaya mahalagang may maayos na health facility na malapit at madaling puntahan,” he said.

The event also included the distribution of 150 packages for barangay health workers.

Go thanked BHWs for serving as frontliners in their respective communities, particularly in monitoring patients, assisting in health programs, and guiding residents who need medical attention.

“Ang mga barangay health worker ang unang nalalapitan ng maraming pamilya sa komunidad. Dapat silang mabigyan ng sapat na suporta, benepisyo, at pagkilala,” the senator said.

He filed Senate Bill No. 412, or the proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, which seeks to provide qualified BHWs with compensation, including monthly honoraria of at least P3,000, as well as other benefits and protections.

Go also authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11712, which provides continuing benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies.

He authored and principally sponsored RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, and RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

Davao Oriental has 16 funded Super Health Centers across different years, including facilities in Mati City, Lupon, Manay, Cateel, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, San Isidro, and Tarragona.

The province’s Malasakit Center is located at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City and was launched in October 2020.

Go said the different levels of the public health system must work together, from barangay-based services and primary care facilities to provincial hospitals and regional specialty centers.

“Dapat tuloy-tuloy ang serbisyo mula barangay hanggang ospital. Ang pasyente ang dapat makinabang sa mas maayos at mas organisadong healthcare system,” he said.

The senator called on residents to make proper use of the facility and continue supporting local health workers.

“Alagaan po natin ang Super Health Center na ito. Para po ito sa kalusugan at kapakanan ng bawat pamilya sa Mati City,” Go concluded. PR