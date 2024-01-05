11 ka Super Health Centers itukod sa Davao City

GIHINGUSGAN karon sa Chairperson sa Senate Committee on Health and Demography nga si Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go ang pagmuntar og onse (11) ka mga Super Health Centers sa mga strategic locations sa Davao City.

Tumong sa programa ang paghatag og dekalidad nga Public Health Services ngadto sa publiko.

Gawas niini suportado sab ni Senator Go ang pagtukod og 300-bed capacity nga infectious disease building sa Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

Sa karon duna nay mga nadugang nga specialty centers sulod sa SPMC sama sa renal care and transplant center, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health care, burn care, infectious disease and tropical medicine ug geriatric care. (Uban sa taho sa KAMM Media Network Davao)