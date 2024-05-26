21 ka armas di isagang kang ACQ

ARON mawagtang ang mga pagduda nga ang paghupot og daghang armas gitumong nga maprotektahan si Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, dugang nagkadaiyang klase sa armas gikan sa usa ka sakop sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) sa pastor, ang boluntaryo nga gisurender sa usa sa ilang representante ngadto sa awtoridad, Mayo 25 ning tuig, alas 6:30 sa buntag.

Subay sa direktiba ni Chief of Philippine National Police, PGen. Rommel D. Marbil, nagmalampuson ang gipahigayon nga Oplan Paglalansag Omega sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Davao.

Subay sa report ubay-ubay ka mga armas ang boluntaryo nga gisurender sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Compound sa Phil-Japan Friendship Highway sa Sasa, Davao City.

Dugang sa report, si Atty. Israelito Torreon, representante sa KOJC maoy nisurender sa mga armas nga suma pa gipanag-iyahan ni Brgy. Kapitan Cresente Chavez Canada.

Armas nga gisurender mao ang usa (1) ka unit sa RMTON .22LR/22MAG rifle; usa (1) ka unit sa DAEW 12 gauge Shotgun; usa (1) ka unit sa ELISC 5.56 rifle; usa (1) ka unit sa ARMSCOR 9mm pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa SWSN .38 revolver; usa (1) ka unit sa RMTON .300WIN small arm; usa (1) ka unit sa TRUS 9mm pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa CZ 9mm pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa FNH Cal. 5.7 pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa COLT Cal. 380 pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa FNH Cal. 5.7 pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa GLCK 9mm pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa COLT .45 pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa PARAO .45 pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa WLTHR .22 pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa PMS 9mm pistol; usa (1) ka unit METRILLO 9mm pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa TAURUS .38SUPER revolver; usa (1) ka unit sa METRIL .357 pistol; usa (1) ka unit STRYV .45 pistol; usa (1) ka unit sa CZ 9mm pistol; 14 ka buok 9mm live ammunition; ug duha ka CZ pistol magazines.

"Barangay Captain Cresente 'Enteng' Canada, thru this representation, decided to entrust for safekeeping all his licensed guns as a gun sports collector to CIDG REGION XI. This act is made in order to show good faith that Brgy. Captain Canada and the leaders of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ The Name Above Every Name have no intention to use violence as a means to further their lawful and Godly objectives," sa pahayag ni Atty. Torreon nga naka-post sa iyang Facebook account.

Tanang gisurender nga armas, bala ug magazine anaa sa CIDG Davao alang sa dokumentasyon ug disposisyon.

Dugang pa nga si Canada, nga usa ka licensed sports gun collector, gipili nga itagana sa awtoridad ang iyang armas aron mawagtang ang mga pagduda nga mga armas gigamit aron protektahan si Pastor Quiboloy. (Rhona Goc-ong Villariasa)