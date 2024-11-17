3 terorista signit, priso

BALHOG sa prisohan ang giingong tulo ka mga sakop sa terorista nga nadakpan alas 8:45 sa gabii, Sabado, Nobyembre 16, 2024, sa Cotabato City.

Giila ang mga suspek nga sila si alyas Aman kinsa nag-atubang og kaso nga kalapasan sa International Humanitarian Law, genocide and other crimes against humanity, illegal possession, manufacture, acquisition of firearms ammunitions or explosives and attempted murder.

Dakpan sab si alyas Charisse sa kaso nga frustrated murder ug si alyas Memie nga giingong maoy nagprotekta sa mga suspek.

Gibutyag ni Cotabato City Police Office Director Police Colonel Micheal Mangahis nga gironda sa hiniusang puwersa sa City PNP uban ang Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14 sa Police Regional Office sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) ug 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, Philippine Army ang gitagoan sa mga suspek sa Mabini Street, Barangay Bagua 3, Cotabato City.

Wala na makalihok ang mga terorista nga napalibutan sa mga pulis ug mga sundalo.

Mga suspek gitumbok nga mga miyembro sa New People's Army, ubos sa Sub-Regional Committee 3, Guerilla Front 53 sa Southern Regional Mindanao Committee, Communist Party of the Philippines (SRMC-CPP-NPA).

Ang search warrant gipatuman sa mga awtoridad subay sa giisyu nga warrant of arrest sa korte batok sa mga suspek.

Anaa na sa kustudiya sa Cotabato City Police Office (CCPO) ang mga suspek samtang naghulat sa sunod nga mando sa korte. (Edgar E. Fuerzas)