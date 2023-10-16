6 hepe sa stations gihulipan

ISIP usa sa mga regular nga aktibidad sa Davao City Police Office (DCPO) ang lahugay o reshuffling, gihimo kini aron nga mas mahatagan og regular movement ilang mga taas.
Tungod niini, unom ka mga police stations sa DCPO naapektuhan sama sa Sasa Police Station, Bunawan Police Station, Tugbok Police Station, Los Amigos Police Station, Baliok Police Station ug Calinan Police Station.
Na-relib sa Bunawan PNP si Police Major Robel Saadvedra ug sa Calinan PNP si Police Major Ricky Obenza ug gipa-report sa City Directors Office.
Na-relib sab sa Sasa Police Station si Police Major Jake Goles ug naa na gi-reassigned isip bag-ong hepe sa Bunawan Police Station.
Na-relib sab sa Tugbok Police Station si Police Major Carol Jabagat ug na-reassigned isip bag-ong station commander sa Sasa Police Station.
Si Police Major Jimmy Evangelista na ang bag-ong station commander sa Tugbok Police Station human nga na-relib sa Baliok Police Station.
Na-relib sab si Police Major Alberto Abella sa Los Amigos PNP ug nabutang isip bag-ong station commander sa Calinan Police Station.
Si Police Major Marc Hedssel Culaste na ang bag-ong station commander sa Los Amigos Police Station human nga na-relib sa San Pedro Police Station.
Sumala ni DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon nga normal lang ang gihimong lahugay ug walay mga sala nga nahimo ang mga na-relib nga mga station commanders.
Ang lahugay gihimo niadtong Oktubre 14, 2023 nga gipangunahan ni DCPO City Director Police Colonel Alberto Lupaz sulod sa DCPO Sandigan Hall, Camp Captain Domingo E Leonor, San Pedro Street sa Davao City.