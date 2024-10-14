Biyahero nahasol sa nasinating landslide sa Maco

NIHATAG og alternatibong ruta ang Provincial Local Government Unit sa Davao de Oro (PLGU-Davao de Oro) human sirad-i ang Mainit-Panoraon (TruCut) road section sa munisipalidad sa Maco tungod pagdahili sa yuta sa lugar tungod sa localized thunderstorms niadtong Oktubre 12, 2024.

Ang TruCut segment mao ang dakong highway ngadto sa munisipalidad sa Maragusan sa maong probinsiya.

Sukad Lunes, Oktubre 15, ang Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) ug ang local government unit (LGU) sa Maco nagpahibawo nga naghimo pa sila og clearing operation sa maong incident zone, busa nagdasig sa tanang mga drayber sa behikulo nga moagi sa Nabunturan road.

“To ensure the safety of all road users. A road closure will be imposed in Mainit-Panoraon, Maco Davao de Oro road section due to landslide until further Notice,” matud pa sa abiso.

Human sa insidente, way natala ang PLGU-Davao de Oro nga naangol o namatay ug gipasalig ang kaluwasan sa tanan nga maoy ilang prayoridad.

Base sa senimanang pagbana-bana sa panahon gikan Oktubre 11 hangtud 18 subay sa giabiso sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), ang Davao Region “will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to Localized Thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds coming from the East will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate."

Samtang gikanayon sa state weather bureau nga bisan pa sa cloud formations ug sa shearline nga nakaapekto sa halos tanang bahin sa Pilipinas, ang nasud way masinati nga bisan unsang tropical cyclone o low pressure area (LPA). (David Ezra Francisquete)